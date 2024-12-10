Global Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance Market Set For 8.1% Growth, Reaching $67.94 Billion By 2028

Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The intelligence surveillance reconnaissance market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $67.94 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%” — The Business Research Company

What Does Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance Market Trends Indicate?

The intelligence surveillance reconnaissance market size has grown substantially in the last few years. The market is expected to grow from $46.12 billion in 2023 to $49.68 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.7%. The growth trajectory in the historic period can be attributed to an increase in demand for ISR systems and ISR capabilities, an escalated focus on border and maritime security, growth in defense budgets, and heightened security concerns for military personnel.

What Is the Anticipated Growth Rate and Market Size of the ISR Market?

The intelligence surveillance reconnaissance market size is poised for significant growth in the coming years. The market is forecasted to surge to $67.94 billion in 2028, boasting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.1%. Factors attributing to the growth in the forecast period include an increasing focus on border and maritime security, heightened demand for ISR systems for monitoring, escalating geopolitical tensions, rising demand for real-time data, expansion of unmanned aerial vehicles UAVs, increasing government defense spending, and burgeoning applications in civilian and public safety sectors.

What Is Fueling the Growth of the Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance Market?

The rising rates of terrorism are expected to be the significant driver propelling the growth of the intelligence surveillance reconnaissance market moving forward. Terrorism, which involves the use of violence, threats, or intimidation, often against civilians, for political, ideological, or religious objectives, is on the rise because of territorial disputes and power struggles, hardline governments, diplomatic failures, and inadequate border security. Intelligence surveillance reconnaissance ISR bolsters geopolitical stability and border security by providing real-time data to detect, monitor, and counter terrorist threats and unauthorized border activities. ISR puts power into the hands of security forces, allowing them to act swiftly and decisively, preventing potential attacks, disrupting terrorist networks, and ultimately saving lives.

For instance, in March 2023, according to The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs OCHA, terrorist attacks became more lethal in 2022, with an average of 1.7 fatalities per attack, up from 1.3 deaths per attack in 2021. Thus, increasing terrorism paves the way for advancement in the intelligence surveillance reconnaissance market.

What Are the Major Segments in the ISR Market?

The intelligence surveillance reconnaissance market encapsulated in this report is segmented –

1 By Type: Cyber Intelligence, Geospatial Intelligence, Human Intelligence, Open-Source Intelligence, Signals Intelligence

2 By Component: Hardware, Services, Software

3 By Data Processing And Analytics: Image Processing, Signal Processing, Data Fusion, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning

4 By Sensor Type: Electro-Optical Sensors, Radar Sensors, Acoustic Sensors

5 By Platform: Air, Land, Sea, Space

Which Companies Are Leading the Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance Market?

Major companies operating in the intelligence surveillance reconnaissance market include The Boeing Company, RTX Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE Systems plc, Thales S.A., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo S.p.A., Textron Systems, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc., Science Applications International Corporation Inc., Bombardier Inc., Rheinmetall AG, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Elbit Systems Ltd., Embraer S.A., Israel Aerospace Industries Limited, General Atomics Inc., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Meggitt PLC, QinetiQ Group PLC, Cubic Corporation, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., AeroVironment Inc.

What's Shaping the Future of the Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance Market?

Major companies in the intelligence surveillance reconnaissance market are concentrating on the development of innovative solutions such as autonomous intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance ISR unmanned ground vehicles UGV to improve real-time situational awareness, carry out reconnaissance missions in hazardous environments, and provide cutting-edge surveillance capabilities sans risking human lives.

How is the ISR Market Performing Across Different Regions?

North America claimed the largest share of the intelligence surveillance reconnaissance market in 2023. Asia-Pacific, meanwhile, is expected to showcase the fastest growth during the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

