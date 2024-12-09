Discover the APX Listing on XT

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are thrilled to announce that APX (Apex Token) will soon be listed on XT Exchange! The APX/USDT trading pair will be available in the Innovation Zone (DeFi). Get ready for the official go-live schedule and mark your calendars:

Deposit: 08:30 UTC, December 05, 2024

08:30 UTC, December 05, 2024 Trading: 08:30 UTC, December 06, 2024

08:30 UTC, December 06, 2024 Withdrawal: 08:30 UTC, December 07, 2024







About APX (Apex Token)

ApexToken (APX) is the native utility token of the ApexProject, a groundbreaking decentralized ecosystem that integrates cutting-edge AI and DeFi technologies. Designed to power AI applications, decentralized finance, and blockchain solutions, APX serves as the backbone for all initiatives within the ApexProject.

Token holders enjoy a range of benefits, including staking, rewards, and governance rights, empowering them to actively shape the project’s evolution. ApexToken’s focus on scalability and security ensures it will continue to grow alongside the expanding ApexProject, providing increasing value and solidifying its role in the future of decentralized digital economies.

Visit the ApexProject:

Website: https://apextoken.io/

Blockchain Browser: https://bscscan.com/token/0x2E8138054D64917703Af28D81629499318a047FA

Twitter：https://x.com/ApexTokenltd

Telegram：https://m.odaily.news/activity/1665

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM has rapidly grown to serve nearly 8 million registered users and over 40 million users across its ecosystem. The platform offers a wide array of trading options, including spot trading, margin trading, and futures trading, supporting more than 800 tokens and 1000+ trading pairs.

As the world’s first social-infused digital asset trading platform, XT.COM is committed to providing a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience, empowering users to explore the infinite potential of blockchain technology.

Website: xt.com

X: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

Listing@xt.com

APX (Apex Token)

info@apextoken.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XT exchange. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider.The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/472ccfbc-f280-4a28-acae-aca5e0de963f

APX Listing on XT APX Listing on XT

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.