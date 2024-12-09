Crossject and the U.S. Department of Defense Relaunch Joint Research on Needle-free Autoinjectors, Extending Their Cooperative Research and Development Agreement

Dijon, France, December 09, 2024, 07:30 CET – Crossject (ISIN: FR0011716265; Euronext: ALCJ), a specialty pharma company developing the award-winning needle-free ZENEO® autoinjector to deliver life-saving medicines in emergency situations, and the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), have relaunched their cooperative research on needle-free autoinjectors, signing an extension of their Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) from October 2019. As part of the agreement, the DOD will evaluate an upgraded version of the company’s proprietary needle-free autoinjector ZENEO®.

“We are glad to extend our agreement with the DOD’s Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND). Our innovative autoinjector Zeneo® can offer military personnel and untrained first responders an immediate, reliable, and easy-to-use tool for administering a life-saving treatment in the most extreme and hazardous conditions,” said Patrick Alexandre, Chief Executive Officer of Crossject.

About Crossject

Crossject SA (Euronext: ALCJ; www.crossject.com ) is an emerging specialty pharmaceuticals company developing medicines for emergency situations harnessing its award-winning needle-free auto-injector ZENEO® platform. Crossject is in advanced regulatory development for ZEPIZURE®, an epileptic rescue therapy, for which it has a $60 million contract* with the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). The Company’s versatile ZENEO® platform is designed to enable patients or untrained caregivers to easily and instantly deliver a broad range of emergency medicines via intramuscular injection on bare skin or even through clothing. The Company’s other products in development include mainly solutions for allergic shocks and adrenal insufficiencies, as well as therapies and other emergency indications.



* Contract no: 75A50122C00031 with the Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.

The views and opinions expressed herein are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official position of the United States Army or of the Department of Defense. Reference herein to any specific commercial products, process, or service by trade name, trademark, manufacturer, or otherwise, does not constitute or imply its endorsement, recommendation, or favoring by the U.S. government and shall not be used for advertising or product endorsement purposes.

