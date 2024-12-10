Global Injectable Cement Market Set For 6.6% Growth, Reaching $1.88 Billion By 2028

Injectable Cement Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The injectable cement market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.88 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%

Has the Injectable Cement Market Seen Continued Growth Over the Years?

The injectable cement market has demonstrated robust growth in the recent past. The market size is set to expand from $1.37 billion in 2023 to $1.45 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.2%. Factors contributing to its growth during the historical period include the escalating incidence of osteoporosis, greater occurrence of bone fractures, a rising demand for joint replacement surgeries, regulatory approvals, and new market entrants introducing innovative products.

What is the Projected Growth Rate and Market Size of the Injectable Cement Industry?

The injectable cement market size is poised for strong growth in the foreseeable future. It is forecasted to expand to $1.88 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.6%. This projected growth can be ascribed to an aging population, escalating bone health concerns, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, increasing adoption of outpatient care, and a rising incidence of sports-related injuries. Some of the major trends to keep an eye on in the forecast period include enhanced biocompatibility, antibiotic-loaded cement innovations, minimally invasive application techniques, patient-specific solutions, and smart cement with monitoring capabilities.

How are Sports-Related Injuries Shaping the Growth of the Injectable Cement Market?

The rising number of sports-related injuries is expected to fuel the growth of the injectable cement market. Injuries sustained during athletic activities often require medical attention and rehabilitation for recovery. The rise in such injuries can be attributed to increased participation in athletic activities, more intense training regimens, and advancements in sports equipment that push physical limits. Injectable cement is a dependable and minimally invasive solution used to stabilize fractures, support bone healing, and enhance surgical outcomes in the treatment of sports-related injuries.

What Companies Dominate the Injectable Cement Market?

Major companies operating in the injectable cement market include Johnson & Johnson, 3M Company, Medtronic Plc., Stryker Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith & Nephew, Arthrex Inc., Cook Medical LLC, Enovis Corporation, Globus Medical Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V, Medacta International, Orthofix Medical Inc., Alphatec Spine Inc. ATEC Spine, Exactech Inc., Spine Wave Inc., Tecres SpA, Somatex Medical Technologies, Heraeus Medical GmbH, DJO Global Inc., TEKNIMED, G-21, and Kyeron Medical Innovations.

What Trends are Emerging in the Injectable Cement Market?

Major companies in the injectable cement market are focused on technological advancements like antibiotic-loaded bone cement. This innovation enhances infection control, improves patient outcomes, and supports more effective, targeted treatment during orthopedic surgeries.

How is the Global Injectable Cement Market Segmented?

The injectable cement market report segments the market based on:

1 By Type: High Viscosity Cement, Low Viscosity Cement, Medium Viscosity Cement

2 By Application: Periprosthetic Fractures, Pelvic Fractures, Other Applications

3 By End User: Hospital, Clinics, Other End Users

What Are the Regional Insights?

As of 2023, North America held the largest share of the injectable cement market, and Asia-Pacific is predicted to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The report covers regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

