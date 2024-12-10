Global Industrial Sewing Machines Market Set For 5.0% Growth, Reaching $4.23 Billion By 2028

Industrial Sewing Machines Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The industrial sewing machines market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.23 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%” — The Business Research Company

In recent years, the industrial sewing machine market's size has witnessed a steady expansion. It is projected to surge from $3.32 billion in 2023 to $3.48 billion in 2024, attaining a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.9%. This historic period growth can be accredited to increasing consumer spending power, the escalating demand for both speed and accuracy in sewing, the widespread application, the growing demand for textile products, and the rising popularity of electric machines.

What Does The Future Hold For The Industrial Sewing Machines Market Size?

The industrial sewing machines market size is predicted to witness robust growth in the forthcoming years. It is anticipated to surge to $4.23 billion by 2028, attaining a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.0%. The forecast period growth can be attributed to the rising preference for high-end sewing machines, considerable investments, the expanding automotive sector, the product offerings' diversification, and the escalating demand from emerging economies. The forecast period will witness the rising demand for mobile tech textiles, the increased adoption of Industry 4.0 solutions, the escalating need for real-time data from IoT devices and sensors, and the surging demand for innovative machines.

Which Factors Are Steering The Industrial Sewing Machines Market Growth In The Coming Years?

The growing demand for apparel products is anticipated to fuel the growth of the industrial sewing machines market in the future. Apparel products encompass clothing items and accessories intended for wear, including garments like shirts, pants, dresses, and outerwear. The rising demand for apparel products is propelled by evolving fashion trends, higher disposable incomes, the convenience of online shopping, expanding global market, and an increased focus on personalized and eco-friendly fashion. Industrial sewing machines are utilized in apparel manufacturing to efficiently produce high-quality, long-lasting garments through rapid and precise stitching. For instance, in May 2024, Australia Institute - an independent organization based in Australia highlighted that Australia has surpassed the United States as the world's largest per capita consumer of textiles. Australians purchase on average 56 new clothing items annually, surpassing the United States at 53 items, the UK at 33, and China at 30. Therefore, this escalating demand for apparel products is steering the growth of the industrial sewing machine market.

Which are the Key Players Revolutionizing the Industrial Sewing Machines Market?

Significant companies operating in the industrial sewing machines market include Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Brother Machinery Ltd., Husqvarna AB., JUKI Corporation, Jack Sewing Machine Co. Ltd., Shang Gong Group Co. Ltd., Usha International Limited, Janome Sewing Machine Co. Ltd., Kaulin Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Tacony Corporation, Bernina International AG, PEGASUS SEWING MACHINE MFG. CO. Ltd., Zoje Sewing Machine Co. Ltd., PFAFF Industriesysteme und Maschinen GmbH, Merrow Inc., Singer Sewing Company, Janome America Inc., ZSK Machines, Rimoldi& CF srl, SEIKO Sewing Machine Co. Ltd., China Feiyue USA Inc., Happy Japan Inc.

In recent years, these industry leaders have been focusing on the development of innovative products, such as next-generation artificial intelligence AI-powered overlock sewing machines, to sustain their market position. For example, in June 2024, Jack Technology Co. Ltd. – a China-based industrial sewing machine company launched URUS for the sewing industry. URUS features an AI full-speed feeding system and a super brain with a million-level pressure-to-feed ratio model library, enabling seamless handling of diverse fabrics at high speeds.

Segments of The Industrial Sewing Machine Market:

1 By Product: Flat Bed Sewing Machine, Cylinder Bed Sewing Machine, Post Bed Sewing Machines, Long Arm Sewing Machine, Other Products

2 By Operation: Manual Sewing Machine, Automatic Sewing Machine, Computer Controlled Sewing Machine

3 By Sales Channel: Direct Channel, Indirect Channel

4 By Application: Apparel, Non-Apparel

Which Region Has the Largest Share in the Industrial Sewing Machines Market?

In 2023, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the industrial sewing machines market. Other regions covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

