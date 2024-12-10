Global Indoor Payment Kiosk Market Set For 16.7% Growth, Reaching $9.45 Billion By 2028

Indoor Payment Kiosk Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The indoor payment kiosk market size is expected to reach rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $9.45 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%” — The Business Research Company

Indoor payment kiosks have been making their mark in various sectors and the indoor payment kiosk market has seen substantial growth. It is projected to jump from $4.38 billion in 2023 to $5.10 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 16.3%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to increased adoption of self-service technologies, advancements in payment technology, rising demand for efficient transactions, expansion of the retail and hospitality industries, and increased focus on customer experience.

What Does the Indoor Payment Kiosk Market Look Like in the Years to Come?

The indoor payment kiosk market is expected to experience rapid growth in the coming years. Projected to soar to $9.45 billion by 2028, the market has a predicted compound annual growth rate CAGR of 16.7%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the emergence of contactless payment solutions, integration with digital payment systems, demand for multilingual and multi-currency support, technological innovations, and regulatory and compliance requirements.

Why is the Indoor Payment Kiosk Market Growing?

The rise of the retail industry is expected to fuel the growth of the indoor payment kiosk market going forward. The retail industry spans from large department stores and supermarkets to small specialty shops and online retailers. Indoor payment kiosks are increasingly used in retail to enhance the customer experience, streamline operations, and provide more efficient payment solutions. In January 2024, according to the National Association of Convenience Stores, a US-based trade association, the number of convenience stores operating in the United States at the beginning of 2024 reached 152,396, reflecting a 1.5% increase compared to 2023.

Who are the Major Indoor Payment Kiosk Players?

Major companies operating in the indoor payment kiosk market are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Zebra Technologies Inc., Worldline SA, Diebold Nixdorf, Glory Global Solutions Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., Pax Technology, Verifone Systems, Elo Touch Solutions, Nexcom International Co. Ltd., KIOSK Information Systems, Touch Dynamic, Aldelo Inc., Pyramid Computer GmbH, Kona Ice, NCR Corporation, Orderman, Systech Corporation, Aila Technologies, Grubbrr, Advanced Kiosks, Olea Kiosks Inc., DynaTouch, Kiosk Group Inc., Key West Technology.

What is the Latest Trend in the Indoor Payment Kiosk Market?

Major companies operating in the indoor payment kiosk market are focusing on integrating digital services, such as contactless payment technologies, to enhance transaction efficiency and customer convenience. To illustrate, in April 2024, Worldline SA, a France-based payments and transactional services provider, collaborated with Tabesto, a France-based company specializing in intelligent solutions for the restaurant and retail sectors, to unveil the first all-in-one ordering and payment kiosk. This innovative solution aims to streamline customer service in the restaurant and retail sectors, reducing wait times and operational costs while enhancing the user experience.

How is the Indoor Payment Kiosk Market Segmented?

The indoor payment kiosk market is segmented accordingly:-

1 By Type: Self-Service Kiosks, Assisted Kiosks, Mobile Kiosks

2 By Screen Technology: Liquid Crystal Display LCD, Light Emitting Diode LED, Organic Light Emitting Diode OLED

3 By Connectivity Technology: Wired, Wireless, Near Field Communication NFC

4 By Payment Options: Card, Cash, Mobile Payments, QR Code Scanners

5 By Application: Retail, Hospital, Food Industry, Transportation, Financial Services, Other Applications.

What is the Regional Outlook for the Indoor Payment Kiosk Market?

North America was the largest region in the indoor payment kiosk market in 2023. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. This report covers the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

