USD 5.1 Billion Eye Shadow Market Value Cross by 2031

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the eye shadow market size, segments, current trends, and dynamics of the market analysis from 2021 to 2031.

The eye shadow market size was valued at $2.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.” — Allied Market Research

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global eye shadow market garnered $2.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $5.1 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report coverage & details:Report Coverage DetailsForecast Period 2022­–2031Base Year 2021Market Size in 2021 $2.8 billionMarket Size in 2031 $5.1 billionCAGR 6.3%No. of Pages in Report 250Segments covered Form, Price Range, Sales Channel, and Region.Drivers Surge in the number of active social media users on a majority of social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and TwitterOpportunities Growth in demand for organic eye shadow productsIncrease in demand for halal eye shadow cosmeticsRestraints Rise in eye shadow pricesThe research provides detailed segmentation of the global eye shadow market based on form, price range, sales channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.Based on form, the powder segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global eye shadow market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the liquid segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.Based on price range, the mass segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global eye shadow market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the premium segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on sales channel, the offline segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than four-fifths of the global eye shadow market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the total eye shadow market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Leading market players of the global eye shadow market analyzed in the research includeAmway CorporationArbonne InternationalAvedaAvonChanelClarins GroupCoty Inc.Estée Lauder Companies Inc.Kao CorporationKorres SAL'Oréal SALVMHOriflame CosmeticsRevlonShiseido

