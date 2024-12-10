Global Hyper Personalization Market Set For 17.9% Growth, Reaching $42.14 Billion By 2028

Hyper Personalization Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The hyper personalization market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $42.14 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9%.” — The Business Research Company

What is the Projected Market Size for the Hyper Personalization Market?

The hyper personalization market has seen a swift surge in recent years. It is estimated to grow from $18.49 billion in 2023 to $21.79 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.8%. This growth during the historical period can be credited to the rise in internet usage, growth of e-commerce, increased consumer expectations for personalized experiences, expansion of mobile technology, and availability of big data from multiple sources.

What are the Future Prospects for the Hyper Personalization Market?

The hyper personalization market is forecasted to experience dynamic growth in the upcoming years, reaching $42.14 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.9%. This predicted growth during the forecast period is driven by increasing demand for personalized customer experiences, the growing volume of consumer data, the rise of digital and e-commerce platforms, a heightened need for improved customer engagement and retention, and a growing focus on customer-centric business models. Major trends in the forecast period include the integration of AI and machine learning, adoption of omnichannel strategies, advancements in data privacy technologies, adoption of predictive analytics, and the development of advanced recommendation systems.

What are the Major Growth Drivers for the Hyper Personalization Market?

The rapidly expanding e-commerce landscape is anticipated to be a significant driver of the hyper personalization market. The e-commerce landscape, a complex network of interconnected entities, processes, and technologies that enable online commercial activities, is attributed to various factors. Increasing internet penetration, the proliferation of smartphones, advancements in logistics and supply chain management, a shift in consumer purchasing behavior towards online shopping, and the convenience of digital payment options are a few of these factors. Hyper-personalization enhances the e-commerce ecosystem by delivering tailored shopping experiences, improving customer engagement, and boosting conversion rates through personalized product recommendations and targeted marketing strategies.

Who are the Main Players in the Hyper Personalization Market?

Key players in the hyper personalization market include companies like Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, PepsiCo Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Accenture plc, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Adobe Inc., Infosys Limited, Experian PLC, SAS Institute Inc., HubSpot, Klaviyo, Algolia, emarsys eMarketing Systems, MoEngage, Dynamic Yield Ltd., Velocify, Clearbit, Sailthru Inc., Taplytics Inc., and RichRelevance.

What New Trends are Emerging in the Hyper Personalization Market?

Major companies in the hyper personalization market are focusing on developing generative AI-powered hyper-personalization platforms to provide highly tailored customer experiences. For instance, in May 2024, Newgen Software, an India-based software company, launched LumYn, a generative AI-powered hyper-personalization platform tailored for the banking sector. By using predictive intelligence and conversational AI, LumYn boosts customer engagement and cross-sell opportunities.

What is the Market Segmentation for the Hyper Personalization Market?

The hyper personalization market covered in this report is categorized:

1 By Type: Cloud-Based, On-Premise

2 By Component: Software Solutions, Services

3 By End-User Industry: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance BFSI, Retail, E-Commerce, Healthcare And Life Science, Media And Entertainment, Education, Other End-Use Industries

What is the Regional Market Analysis for the Hyper Personalization Market?

In terms of regional performance, Asia-Pacific was the largest market in 2023, but Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The hyper personalization market analysis covers diverse regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

