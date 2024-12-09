Spray Mosquito Repellent Market to Reach USD 2.6 Billion By 2031, Top Impacting Factors

The Spray Mosquito Repellent market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking while providing a clear understanding.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Spray Mosquito Repellent Market ," The Spray Mosquito Repellent Market Size was valued at $1.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031.In recent years, the demand for mosquito repellents has increased due to rise in incidences of mosquito borne diseases, such as Zika virus, malaria, dengue, West Nile fever, and others in countries such as Europe, Asia, and North America. Various key market players coupled with NGOs and local governments have participated to improve the level of awareness among people residing in urban and rural areas against different mosquito borne diseases. All these aforementioned factors are the Spray Mosquito Repellent Market Trends.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16592 There is a considerable increase in awareness of mosquito borne disease, which boosts the demand for spray mosquito repellents. In addition, rise in global temperature provides favorable conditions for the breeding of mosquito, thus, leads to increase in penetration of mosquito repellents in the global market. Moreover, the development of natural herb-based mosquito repellents has reduced various side effects of the repellents on human health such as skin rashes, breathing problems, and other health hazards. Consumers in the developed regions have started using neem-based sprays, creams, & oils, citronella oil, birch tree bark, and other plant-based ingredients. The change in the consumer preferences toward herb-based mosquito repellents is expected to boost the Spray Mosquito Repellent Market Growth.According to the Spray Mosquito Repellent Market Analysis, the market is segmented into raw material, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of raw material, the bio-based repellent segment held the major share in the market in 2021 and is likely to remain same throughout the Spray Mosquito Repellent Market Forecast period. Bio-based mosquito repellents are considered economically safe and do not affect environment in a negative way.On the basis of distribution channel, the independent store segment held the major Spray Mosquito Repellent Market Share. Independent stores invest a significant amount of capital into modernizing the facilities and the customization. With increase in demand for mosquito repellents throughout the globe, independent stores help to boost the growth of the mosquito repellent market by reaching unexplored rural areas.On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in the market, owing to rise in awareness regarding the benefits of repellents among consumers and increase in number of borne diseases in countries such as India, the Philippines, and Indonesia. In addition, government initiatives in countries such as India regarding awareness of borne diseases further drive the market growth.The players operating in the spray mosquito repellent industry have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and Spray Mosquito Repellent Market Opportunity in the market. The key players profiled in this report include 3M, BASF SE, Dabur International Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Johnson & Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, S.C. Johnson & Son Inc, Sawyer Products, Inc, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.𝐑𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐂𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐌𝐈𝐙𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A16592 Key findings of the studyBy raw material, the bio-based repellent held the highest market share, accounting for 81.2% of the global spray mosquito repellent market.By distribution channel, the independent stores segment held a major market share of 40.6% in 2021.Region wise, North America held a major share of 34% in 2021.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲𝐕𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐨 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 www.alliedmarketresearch.com/video-g…ket-A85196 𝐏𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐫 �.𝐚𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 www.alliedmarketresearch.com/paper-b…ket-A16182

