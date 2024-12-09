Minister Barbara Creecy and Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa express condolences to bereaved families following 10 lives that perished in N1 road crash

The Minister of Transport, Ms. Barbara Creecy and the Deputy Transport Minister, Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, have expressed their deep sadness following a tragic road crash that has claimed the lives of ten people, leaving one person seriously injured. The crash happened on the N1 highway in the Free State Province.

The Minister and Deputy Minister have extended their condolences to the bereaved families and the loved ones of those who lost their lives. They also expressed their wish for the individual who sustained serious injuries a speedy and full recovery.

They have also emphasized the fact that this crash happens at the back of recent launch of the Road Safety Campaign for the festive season, means that law enforcement officers must be out in their numbers to calm down the traffic especially in the identified hotspots with N1 being one of those spots.

The crash occurred on Sunday morning and involved a white Scania Truck-Tractor and a white Toyota Quantum in a rear-end collision. The incident took place approximately 20km from Koppies on the N1, heading towards Kroonstad.

The Minister and Deputy Minister have emphasized the importance of motorists to heed the road safety messages. Long distance drivers are urged to take a break after every 200 km or after every 2 hours of driving. This is due to a proven fact that fatigue is a silent killer.

The Minister and Deputy Minister have instructed the RTMC to investigate the cause of the crash and submit a preliminary report within 48 hours.

Media Contact:

Collen Msibi

National Spokesperson

Cell: 066 476 9015

#GovZAUpdates