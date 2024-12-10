Global Hotels, Resorts, and Cruise Lines Market Set For 16.3% Growth, Reaching $1,283.26 Billion By 2028

Hotels, Resorts And Cruise Lines Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The hotels, resorts and cruise lines market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1,283.26 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%” — The Business Research Company

Along with the continued economic growth worldwide, the booming tourism industry, and the increasing use of digital platforms, the global hotels, resorts, and cruise lines market has been soaring in recent years. From a whopping $603.44 billion in 2023, the market enjoys a bright prospect of achieving an impressive $701.14 billion by 2024. This expected surge represents a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 16.2%. The noteworthy upsurge is likely to be underpinned by factors such as the escalating demand for luxury and experiential travel, the widening infrastructure development, and the effective practices in marketing and promotion.

What Does the Future Hold for the Hotels, Resorts, and Cruise Lines Market?

There is a clear indication of an upward trajectory for the hotels, resorts, and cruise lines sector, projected to grow to an astounding $1,283.26 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 16.3%. The sustainability approach in tourism, the integration of advancing technology, increasing influence of millennial and Gen Z travelers, the rise of health and wellness tourism, the continued growth of emerging markets, the high number of M&A activity, and rising trends of customization are all likely to contribute to the impressive growth in the forecast period.

Moreover, the increasing number of travelers for both leisure and business purposes is expected to fuel the growth of the market. The exposure brought forth by globalization and social media, coupled with increasing disposable income and favorable exchange rates, has broadened people's desire to visit different cultures and popular destinations.

The hotels, resorts, and cruise lines industry will play a vital role in catering to this increasing demand by providing essential accommodation, leisure facilities, and transportation services. The result of which can further enhance the overall travel experience. For example, in 2022, the EU saw approximately 2.8 billion nights spent in accommodations, with 1.2 billion by international guests, according to Europe-based statistics provider, Eurostat.

Who Are Dominating the Global Market?

Optimistically marching towards sustained growth, the global market for hotels, resorts, and cruise lines is led by key industry players like Marriott International Inc, MSC Cruises, Radisson Hotel Group, Carnival Corporation & plc, Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Costa Crociere S.p.A.,, Hyatt Corporation, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, Accor SA, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Princess Cruises, InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, Disney Cruise Line, Huazhu Hotels Group Ltd, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, Meliá Hotels International, Raffles Hotels & Resorts, Wyndham Hotel Group LLC, Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, Choice Hotels International Inc, Belmond Ltd, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group.

These industry giants are continuously exploring innovative strategies and technological advancements to maintain their competitive edge in the industry. Implementing artificial intelligence, such as a new AI-powered virtual concierge, to deliver personalized recommendations and real-time support, has been one of the notable trends that are enhancing guest satisfaction and improving the overall service efficiency.

What is the Market Segmentation?

This report segments the hotels, resorts, and cruise lines market as follows:

1 By Type: Hotels, Resorts, Cruise Lines

2 By Tourist Type: Domestic, International

3 By Sales Channel: Online, Offline

Which Region Holds the Largest Market Share?

North America claimed the biggest slice of the hotels, resorts, and cruise lines market in 2023. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to lead the fastest growth during the forecast period. The covered regions in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

