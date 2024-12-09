Enterprise Video Market Grows with Rising Demand for Remote Collaboration, Training Tools, and AI Video Analytics

Enterprise Video Market Report

The Enterprise Video Market expands with the rise in video-based training, virtual meetings, and AI-powered content management solutions.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Scope and OverviewAccording to SNS Insider, the Enterprise Video Market was valued at USD 21.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 61.1 billion by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of 12.1% from 2024 to 2032.The enterprise video market is undergoing significant expansion, driven by a combination of digital transformation initiatives and the evolving needs of modern workplaces. As organizations strive to enhance collaboration, productivity, and employee engagement, enterprise video solutions are becoming indispensable. From virtual meetings and live streaming to training and e-learning applications, video platforms have transformed the way businesses operate, communicate, and connect. One of the primary drivers of this growth is the shift toward hybrid work models, where employees work both remotely and on-site. This transition has amplified the need for robust video communication tools that can facilitate seamless interaction across distributed teams. Companies are also leveraging enterprise video for customer engagement, virtual events, and content management, further broadening the scope of these solutions.Governments worldwide are promoting the adoption of digital tools as part of broader national transformation agendas. For instance, initiatives like the U.S. Federal Government’s push for secure video conferencing in public sector organizations and Europe’s Digital Decade strategy have highlighted the critical role of video in modern communication. Additionally, compliance with data security and storage regulations, such as GDPR in Europe, is driving enterprises to adopt secure, scalable, and reliable video platforms.Technological advancements, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing, are further enhancing the enterprise video landscape. AI-powered tools provide features such as real-time transcription, facial recognition, and sentiment analysis, while cloud-based deployments offer scalability and cost efficiency. These innovations are enabling organizations to extract more value from their video investments, thereby accelerating market growth. The International Data Corporation (IDC) forecasts a significant rise in enterprise video traffic, with annual growth rates exceeding 20% by 2030. This surge reflects the growing importance of video as a strategic tool for employee training, virtual meetings, and customer outreach programs.Get a Report Sample of Enterprise Video Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3116 Some of the Major Key Players in the Enterprise Video Market are:✦ Cisco Systems, Inc. (Cisco Webex, Cisco Meeting Server)✦ Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft Teams, Azure Media Services)✦ Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (Zoom Meetings, Zoom Webinar)✦ Poly (formerly Polycom) (Poly Studio X50, RealPresence Group Series)✦ Avaya Inc. (Avaya Spaces, Avaya Equinox)✦ BlueJeans by Verizon (BlueJeans Events, BlueJeans Meetings)✦ Adobe Systems Incorporated (Adobe Connect, Adobe Presenter)✦ Kaltura, Inc. (Kaltura Video Platform, Kaltura Virtual Classroom)✦ Brightcove Inc. (Video Cloud, Brightcove Beacon)✦ VMware, Inc. (VMware Workspace ONE, VMware App Volumes)✦ OthersSegmentation AnalysisBy DeploymentOn-Premises Solutions: In 2023, the on-premises segment led the market, capturing 62% of the revenue share. This preference is driven by organizations in highly regulated industries, such as healthcare and BFSI, which prioritize data control and security. On-premises solutions offer the ability to customize infrastructure and comply with stringent data protection regulations.Cloud-Based Solutions: The cloud segment is growing rapidly due to its scalability, flexibility, and cost efficiency. SMEs, in particular, are embracing cloud video platforms to minimize upfront investments and facilitate seamless integration with existing workflows. The rise of 5G connectivity is further enabling real-time, high-definition video capabilities on cloud platforms.By End-UseBFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) held 25.0% of the market revenue in 2023, the BFSI sector is a major adopter of enterprise video solutions. The sector relies on video for virtual client meetings, compliance training, and digital customer engagement. Secure communication and data storage are critical for BFSI organizations, making enterprise video an essential tool.IT & Telecom segment growing with significant growth rate, IT and telecom companies use enterprise video extensively for team collaboration, product launches, and training programs. These industries are also at the forefront of adopting AI-driven video analytics to enhance user engagement.Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:By Offering✦ Solutions✦ ServicesBy Deployment Mode✦ On-Premises✦ CloudBy Application✦ Corporate Communications✦ Training & Development✦ Marketing & Client EngagementBy Delivery Technique✦ Downloading/Traditional Streaming✦ Adaptive Streaming✦ Progressive DownloadingBy End-Use✦ Telecom✦ BFSI✦ Healthcare and Life Sciences✦ Media and Entertainment✦ Education✦ Retail and Consumer Goods✦ IT and ITeS✦ OthersRegional AnalysisIn 2023, North America accounted for over 39% of the global enterprise video market revenue. This dominance is attributed to the region's advanced IT infrastructure, widespread adoption of digital tools, and the presence of leading market players. Companies like Microsoft, Zoom, and Cisco are driving innovation with AI-powered features and secure platforms. Government initiatives, such as the U.S. Federal Government's efforts to modernize communication systems, further contribute to the region’s leadership.Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market, driven by rapid digitalization, increasing internet penetration, and government initiatives. Countries like China, India, and Japan are making significant investments in cloud infrastructure and 5G networks, creating a fertile ground for enterprise video adoption. Programs like India’s Digital India initiative and China’s emphasis on smart city development are accelerating the demand for video platforms in the region. Europe is steadily adopting enterprise video solutions, particularly in response to the GDPR’s stringent data protection requirements. Organizations in industries such as healthcare and finance are turning to secure video platforms to ensure compliance. The region is also seeing growth in hybrid work adoption, further driving the demand for enterprise video tools.Recent Developments✦ In May 2024, Microsoft announced AI-powered enhancements for Teams, including live transcription and advanced analytics for virtual meetings.✦ In March 2024, Zoom introduced end-to-end encryption for enterprise users, addressing data security concerns and regulatory compliance.✦ In February 2024, Cisco launched Webex Suite 2.0, integrating AI to optimize video quality and user engagement.Enquire for More Details @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3116 Table of Contents - Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Enterprise Video Market Segmentation, By Offering8. Enterprise Video Market Segmentation, By Deployment Mode9. Enterprise Video Market Segmentation, By Application10. 