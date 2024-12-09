Poly Beat by Haoye Dong, Kecheng Jin and Xueyan Cai Wins Iron A' Design Award in Toy, Game and Hobby Products Design

Poly Beat

Interactive Rhythm Exercises Toy Poly Beat Receives International Recognition for Innovative Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and prestigious award in the field of toy design, has announced Poly Beat by Haoye Dong, Kecheng Jin and Xueyan Cai as the recipient of the Iron A' Design Award in the Toy, Game and Hobby Products Design category. This recognition highlights the significance of Poly Beat's innovative approach to music education and its potential impact on the toy industry.Poly Beat's unique design aligns with current trends in educational toys, offering children an engaging and interactive way to learn music theory and develop their rhythmic skills. By visualizing the relationship between geometric polygons and rhythm patterns, Poly Beat makes complex concepts accessible and enjoyable for young learners, addressing a key need in early music education.The award-winning toy features a set of colorful, stackable blocks that represent different musical notes and rhythms. Children can explore two modes of play: a learning mode that guides them through basic rhythm exercises, and a creation mode that allows for free experimentation and composition. Poly Beat's innovative use of tangible blocks and multi-sensory feedback sets it apart from traditional music education tools, providing a hands-on, immersive learning experience.The recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to the creativity and dedication of the Poly Beat team, inspiring them to continue pushing the boundaries of educational toy design. This achievement is expected to generate increased interest in Poly Beat and its potential applications in both home and school settings, paving the way for further innovation in the field of music education.Project MembersPoly Beat was designed by a talented team of researchers and designers, including Leijing Zhou, Haoye Dong, Kecheng Jin, Xueyan Cai, Shichao Huang, Zhengke Li, Xin An, Shang Shi, Xiaolong Li, Yuqi Hu, and Cheng Yao. Each member contributed their expertise in areas such as human-computer interaction, intelligent design, and music education to create a truly groundbreaking product.Interested parties may learn more about Poly Beat and its award-winning design at:About Haoye Dong, Kecheng Jin and Xueyan CaiHaoye Dong, Kecheng Jin and Xueyan Cai are a talented team of designers and researchers from China. They have developed expertise in human-computer interaction and intelligent design through extensive experience gained by studying in the UK, the Netherlands and Singapore. The team has received numerous awards for their innovative work and published around 10 international journals and articles.About Zhejiang UniversityZhejiang University is a prestigious public research university located in Hangzhou, China. As one of the oldest and most respected universities in the country, Zhejiang University is renowned for its commitment to pro-innovation education and vibrant research culture. The university fosters an environment that encourages creativity, collaboration, and the pursuit of excellence across various disciplines.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to well-designed products, projects, and services that meet the rigorous standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award demonstrate a strong understanding of design principles, creativity in execution, and the ability to address real-world challenges through practical innovations. The Iron A' Design Award acknowledges the skill, expertise, and dedication of designers who create solutions that improve quality of life and contribute to positive change in their respective fields.About A' Design AwardThe A' Toys, Games and Hobby Products Design Award is a globally recognized competition that attracts a diverse range of participants, including innovative designers, progressive design agencies, influential brands, and leading manufacturers from the toy, game, and hobby products industry. By taking part in this esteemed award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain international recognition, and be acknowledged for their exceptional design capabilities. The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Established in 2008, the A' Design Awards are now in their 16th year and remain committed to their philanthropic mission of enhancing society through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.