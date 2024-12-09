Global Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicle Market Set For 22.4% Growth, Reaching $329.05 Billion By 2028

Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicle Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The heavy-duty autonomous vehicle market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $329.05 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4%” — The Business Research Company

How Has The Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicle Market Evolved In The Recent Years?

The heavy-duty autonomous vehicle market has witnessed exponential growth in recent years. The market is forecasted to grow from $119.69 billion in 2023 to $146.41 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 22.3%. This impressive growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors like increasing need for operational efficiency, focus on reducing human error in operations, improved safety measures, enhancement in completion times for large-scale projects, escalating demand for the safety of drivers, and growing investments in R&D.

What Does The Future Hold For The Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicle Market?

The heavy-duty autonomous vehicle market is expected to see an amplified growth in the forthcoming years. The market size is projected to reach $329.05 billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 22.4%. This unprecedented growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the urgency to ensure the safety and efficiency of vehicles, emphasis on improved sustainability in automobiles, and an increasing demand for optimizing freight efficiency. Also contributing to this growth is the need for optimised last-mile delivery logistics coupled with the development of smart infrastructure.

What Are The Key Market Drivers, And How Are They Shaping The Market Landscape?

The burgeoning e-commerce sector is expected to provide a significant acceleration to the growth of the heavy-duty autonomous vehicle market. Boosted by factors such as broadening internet penetration, mobile commerce, digital payment solutions, and social media integration, the e-commerce sector is marking impressive strides. Consequently, there is an increasing application of Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicles HDAVs in e-commerce, facilitating faster and more reliable long-distance transportation, reducing human error, and enhancing supply chain efficiency.

Which Are The Leading Companies In The Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicle Industry?

Prominent players operating in the heavy-duty autonomous vehicle market include Volkswagen AG, Caterpillar Inc., Daimler Truck AG, AB Volvo, Traton Group, Continental AG, PACCAR Inc., Baidu Inc., Schaeffler AG, MAN Truck & Bus, Yutong Bus Co. Ltd., Mobileye N.V., Anhui Ankai Automobile Co. Ltd., Torc Robotics, Embark Trucks Inc., EasyMile, Aurora Innovation Inc., Einride AB, Navya Technology, and TuSimple Holdings Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends And Innovations In The Market?

Major players in the heavy-duty autonomous vehicle market are focused on innovation and technology advancements. One such innovation is the new-generation of autonomous public transport that is enhancing efficiency and improving safety in urban mobility solutions. The new generation of autonomous public transportation, capable of navigating highways and interacting with traffic, is emerging as a reliable and sustainable choice.

How Has The Market Been Segmented?

The report segments the heavy-duty autonomous vehicle market as follows:

1 By Vehicle Type: Heavy Trucks, Heavy Buses, Roboshuttles

2 By Sensor Type: Light Detection and Ranging LiDAR, Radio Detection and Ranging RADAR, Camera, Other Sensor Types

3 By Level of Autonomy: Semi-Autonomous Vehicles, Autonomous Vehicles

4 By Capacity: 3.5 - 7.5 Tons, 7.5 - 16 Tons, Above 16 Tons

5 By Application: Logistics, Public Transportation, Construction and Mining, Other Applications

What Are The Key Regional Insights?

North America was the largest region in the heavy-duty autonomous vehicle market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, reinforcing its strength in the changing dynamics of the global market.

