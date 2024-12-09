Antimicrobial Barrier Silver Dressing Market to Reach $1.7 Bn, Globally, by 2033 at 5.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Antimicrobial Barrier Silver Dressing Marketd

PORTLAND, IN, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Antimicrobial Barrier Silver Dressing Market by Product (Hydrofiber Silver Dressing, Nanocrystalline Silver Dressing, Silver Plated Nylon Fiber Dressing, Silver Nitrate Dressing, Silver Alginate Dressing and Others), Application (Ulcers, Skin Grafts, Lacerations and Cuts, Surgical Wounds, Burns and Others), and End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the antimicrobial barrier silver dressing market was valued at $1.0 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $1.7 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2033.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A239872 Prime determinants of growthThe antimicrobial barrier silver dressings market is driven by several key factors. Rising prevalence of chronic wounds, such as diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers, has increased the demand for effective wound care solutions. The growing elderly population, which is more susceptible to such wounds, further propels market growth. Additionally, the increasing incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) highlights the need for advanced wound care products that can prevent infections, boosting the adoption of silver dressings. Technological advancements in wound care and a greater emphasis on reducing healthcare costs by preventing infections also contribute to market expansion. Moreover, heightened awareness and favorable reimbursement policies for wound care products support market growth.Segment HighlightsAdvantages associated with hydrofiber silver dressing and nanocrystalline silver dressingThe hydrofiber silver dressing is essential for managing highly exuding wounds. These dressings provide sustained antimicrobial activity and maintain a moist wound environment, promoting faster healing. Their ability to conform to the wound bed and reduce dressing change frequency enhances patient comfort and healthcare efficiency, driving their widespread adoption.In addition, the nanocrystalline silver dressing is a advanced technology, which offers enhanced antimicrobial efficacy and rapid action against a broad spectrum of pathogens. The fine silver particles in these dressings ensure greater surface area contact with the wound, leading to more effective infection control.The surgical wound segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on application, the surgical wound segment exhibited the highest growth and is anticipated to lead the market during the forecast period, owing to a surge in the number of surgical procedures across the world.The ulcers segment are expected to witness considerable market growth during the forecast period, owing to, a rise in the prevalence of chronic disease such as diabetes causes diabetic foot ulcer and an increase in the cases of venous ulcer (leg ulcer) and pressure ulcer, increase the demand for silver-based wound dressings products across the world which propels the growth of the market. For instance, according to the report published by Health Innovation Program in June 2020, it has been reported that approximately 2 million Americans develop a diabetic foot ulcer each year.Regional OutlookNorth America to maintain its dominance by 2033By region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic wounds, such as diabetic ulcers and pressure ulcers, fuels demand for advanced wound care products like silver dressings known for their antimicrobial properties. Second, rising healthcare expenditure and a growing elderly population prone to chronic conditions contribute to market growth. Additionally, advancements in silver dressing technology, offering improved efficacy and faster healing times, attract both healthcare providers and patients. Regulatory support for wound care innovations and a strong healthcare infrastructure further bolster market expansion, making North America a pivotal region in the global antimicrobial barrier silver dressings market.Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A239872 Players: -Smith & Nephew plc3M CompanyConvaTec Group PLCMölnlycke Health Care ABMedline Industries, Inc.Coloplast A/SPaul Hartmann AGCardinal Health, Inc.Kinetic Concepts, Inc. (Acelity)Derma Sciences, Inc.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global antimicrobial barrier silver dressings market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.For Purchase Related Queries/Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A239872 Recent Development:In January 2022, ConvaTec entered into the wound biologics market with a USD 450M bid for the Triad Life Sciences acquisition.In January 2021, Hologic launched a program to make 2021 The Year of Healing for Chronic Wounds, a condition affecting 6.7 million Americans and a leading cause of amputation.In February 2019, GEMCO Medical launched GEMCORE360, the brand of advanced wound care products. In February 2019, GEMCO Medical launched GEMCORE360, the brand of advanced wound care products. The portfolio includes silver alginate dressings, hydrocolloid dressings, transparent thin films, alginate dressings, PHMB foam dressings, and foam dressings.In 2019, KCI-an Acelity - introduced its advanced wound dressing products, such as KERRAFOAM Gentle Border Dressing, KERRACONTACT Ag Dressing, and KERRAMAX CARE Dressing, in South Africa to expand its market presence. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

