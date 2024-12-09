Global Healthy Aging Supplement Market Set For 7.6% Growth, Reaching $2.05 Billion By 2028

Healthy Aging Supplement Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The healthy aging supplement market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.05 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%” — The Business Research Company

What Has Been The Growth Trajectory For The Global Healthy Aging Supplement Market?

The healthy aging supplement market size has seen remarkable growth in recent years. It expanded from $1.42 billion in 2023 to an estimated $1.53 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.3%. Numerous factors have fueled this growth in the historic period, including an increase in prevalence of heart diseases, growing awareness of preventive health measures, changes in dietary habits, a rising interest in holistic wellness, and escalating popularity among online retailers.

What Is The Anticipated Market Size And Growth For The Global Healthy Aging Supplement Market?

The healthy aging supplement market size is anticipated to witness robust growth in the coming years. It is projected to burgeon to $2.05 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.6%. This expected growth during the forecast period can be attributed to increasing longevity, rising health consciousness, expansion of the geriatric population, growing popularity of online retailers, and a swelling middle-class population. During the forecast period, several trends are becoming apparent, including innovations in personalized supplements, expansion of gut health formulations, advanced bioavailability technologies, advancements in natural and organic ingredients, and the creation of innovative anti-aging products.

What Are The Key Drivers Of The Healthy Aging Supplement Market Growth?

The primary driver propelling the growth of the healthy aging supplements market is the increasing health consciousness among the masses. This refers to the awareness and active pursuit of maintaining and improving personal health through lifestyle choices, diet, and regular exercise. An increase in health consciousness can be attributed to advancements in medical research, higher health education levels, rising healthcare costs, the impact of lifestyle diseases, and a greater emphasis on mental well-being. Healthy aging supplements are aiding in the increase of health consciousness by addressing aging-related concerns and promoting proactive health management and informed lifestyle choices.

Which Companies Are The Key Players In The Healthy Aging Supplement Market?

Prominent companies operating within the healthy aging supplement market include Nestle SA, Bayer AG, Beiersdorf AG, Kerry Group PLC, Amway Corporation, Glanbia PLC, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Nature's Bounty Co., Dr Reddy's Laboratories, GNC Holdings LLC, Blackmores Limited, Life Extension, MegaFood, Natrol Inc., HUM Nutrition Inc., Thorne HealthTech, BioTech USA LLC, NeoCell Corporation, Healthy Life Pharma Private Limited, Cureveda LLC, HealthyCell, Nutrova, and Wellbeam Consumer Health LLC.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Healthy Aging Supplement Market?

Major companies within the healthy aging supplements market are putting efforts into developing innovative solutions such as olive polyphenols to enhance longevity and wellness. Olive polyphenols, antioxidants derived from olives, are being leveraged in supplements to support heart health and reduce inflammation. For example, in July 2024, Bayer AG, a German pharmaceutics company, unveiled One A Day Age Factor Cell Defense as an addition to its multivitamin and supplement range. This product is designed to combat cellular aging from within, confronting the challenges cells face over time, such as managing frequent stressors.

How Is The Healthy Aging Supplement Market Segmented?

The global healthy aging supplement market studied in this report is segmented as follows:

1 By Product: Minerals, Vitamins, Coenzyme Q10, Collagen, Biotin, Hyaluronic Acid, Other Products

2 By Form: Tablets, Powder, Liquid, Capsules

3 By Distribution Channel: Store-Based Retailing, Drug Stores And Pharmacies, Health And Wellness Stores, Other Retailers

Which Regions Are Driving The Growth Of The Healthy Aging Supplement Market?

North America emerged as the largest region in the healthy aging supplement market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Regions analyzed in this healthy aging supplement market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

