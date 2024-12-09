Global Head Protection Equipment Market Set For 4.6% Growth, Reaching $7.07 Billion in 2028

Head Protection Equipment Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The head protection equipment market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%

Will the Head Protection Equipment Market Continue to Grow Steadily?

The head protection equipment market size has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $5.66 billion in 2023 to $5.91 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to heightened awareness of workplace safety, increasing focus on employee health, increasing awareness campaigns, increasing incidence of workplace accidents, and increasing workplace safety regulations.

What Is the Projected Growth for the Head Protection Equipment Market in the Following Years?

The head protection equipment market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. Forecasted to grow to $7.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.6%, the growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growth in construction and infrastructure development, rise in global events impacting safety, increasing industrial growth, integration with other PPE, and government initiatives for safety promotion. Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in materials and design, integration of smart technologies, customization and comfort, class b helmets popularity, and collaborations and partnerships.

How Does the Growth in Construction and Infrastructure Development Drive the Market?

The growth in construction and infrastructure development is expected to propel the growth of the head protection equipment market going forward. Construction and infrastructure development refer to the processes involved in planning, designing, building, and maintaining physical structures and essential facilities such as buildings, roads, bridges, and utilities that support societal functions and economic growth. Construction and infrastructure development are rising due to increasing urbanization, economic growth, and the need for improved public and private facilities to support expanding populations and economic activities. Head protection equipment is required to safeguard workers from head injuries caused by falling objects, impacts, and electrical hazards, ensuring their safety and compliance with occupational safety regulations. For instance, in November 2023, according to the Office for National Statistics, a UK-based non-ministerial department, annual new construction orders surged by 11.4% in 2022 compared to 2021, marking a historic peak of $102.86 billion £80.837 billion. The total output for new construction work rose by 15.8% in 2022, achieving a record high of $169,211 million £132,989 million. Therefore, the growth in construction and infrastructure development drives the head protection equipment market.

Who Are the Major Industry Players in the Head Protection Equipment Market?

Major companies operating in the head protection equipment industry include Honeywell International Inc., 3M Company, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Cintas Corporation, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Ansell Ltd., MSA Safety Inc., Protective Industrial Products PIP Inc., Carhartt Inc., Uvex Group, Delta Plus, Lakeland Industries Inc., Ed Bullard Co., ZENITH, Radians, Pyramex Safety Products LLC, JSP Ltd., Bollé Safety, Centurion Safety Products Ltd., Pinnacle Protection Enterprises, Schuberth GmbH, Petzl, TST Sweden AB, KASK Spa, and Scott Safety.

What Are the Key Emerging Trends in the Head Protection Equipment Market?

Major companies operating in the head protection equipment market are integrating smart technologies, such as Multi-directional Impact Protection System MIPS technology, to enhance their safety features and provide better protection against head injuries. For instance, in October 2023, Centurion Safety Products, a UK-based safety equipment company, introduced the Centurion Concept Safety Helmet with Mips technology, designed to reduce rotational motion to the head during specific angled impacts, thereby lowering the risk of concussions and other traumatic brain injuries.

The head protection equipment market covered in this report is segmented into:

1 By Product Type: Hard Hats Or Safety Helmets, Face Shields Or Visors, Welding Helmets Or Masks, Bump Caps

2 By Sales Channel: Direct Sales Channel, Indirect Sales Channel

3 By End-Use: Construction, Manufacturing, Oil And Gas, Mining, Transportation, Firefighting, Healthcare

North America was the largest region in the head protection equipment market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the head protection equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

