Global Handheld Arthroscopic Instruments Market Set For 6.5% Growth, Reaching $4.1 Billion By 2028

Handheld Arthroscopic Instruments Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The handheld arthroscopic instruments market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%” — The Business Research Company

The handheld arthroscopic instruments market anticipates continued growth in the market, from $3 billion in 2023 to $3.19 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.3%. This growth can largely be attributed to increased government and private spending, ramped up usage of disposable instruments, increased focus on surgical efficiency, rising training and education for surgeons, and the expanding prevalence of ambulatory surgical centers ASCs.

What Does the Future Hold for the Handheld Arthroscopic Instruments Market?

The path of growth for the handheld arthroscopic instruments market is forecasted to continue. By 2028, the market size is set to reach a staggering $4.1 billion, with a CAGR of 6.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be ascribed to a shift towards minimally invasive surgeries, the expansion of ASCs, supportive regulatory frameworks, the ongoing evolution of surgical techniques, and the innovation of specialized instruments. The forecast period is expected to see several major trends, such as the expansion of port infrastructure, emphasis on personalized medicine and patient-centric care, broadening applications in sports medicine, and exploration of biocompatible materials.

Which Factors Drive the Growth of the Handheld Arthroscopic Instruments Market?

One key driver of growth in this market is the rising number of knee implant patients. These patients receive an artificial knee joint through surgery, relieving severe pain, and restoring function to a damaged or arthritic knee. The number of these patients is growing due to an aging population, increased prevalence of osteoarthritis and other joint diseases, and advancements in surgical techniques. Handheld arthroscopic instruments enhance knee implant procedures by allowing surgeons to perform minimally invasive surgeries with increased precision and a clearer view of the joint.

Who Are the Key Players in the Handheld Arthroscopic Instruments Market?

Leading companies in the handheld arthroscopic instruments market include Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Olympus Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, B. Braun Medical Inc., Arthrex Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, and others. These companies are pushing the envelope of technological advancements, demonstrating a strong focus on innovation.

How Is the Market of Handheld Arthroscopic Instruments Segmented?

The handheld arthroscopic instruments market in this report is comprehensively segmented:

1 By Type: Disposable Handheld Arthroscopic Instrument, Reusable Handheld Arthroscopic Instrument

2 By Product Type: Knives, Graspers, Scissors, Other Product Types

3 By Application: Knee Surgery, Shoulder Surgery, Hip Surgery, Other Applications

4 By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers ASCs, Specialty Clinics

What Is the Geographic Scope of the Handheld Arthroscopic Instruments Market?

Geographically, North America continues to dominate the global handheld arthroscopic instruments market. However, over the coming years, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the handheld arthroscopic instruments market.

