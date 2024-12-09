Global Ground Handling Systems Market Set For 8.7% Growth, Reaching $8.09 Billion By 2028

Ground Handling Systems Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

How is the Ground Handling Systems Market Performing?

The ground handling systems market size has shown robust growth in recent years. The market value is projected to grow from $5.34 billion in 2023 to $5.79 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.4%. The expansion observed during the historic period is a consequence of factors such as the thriving air travel demand, burgeoning airport expansion, the rise of stringent safety and security regulations, and the evident need for efficient turnaround times. Additionally, the growth of low-cost carriers played a vital role in promoting the market's growth.

What is the Projected Market Size of the Ground Handling Systems Market?

The ground handling systems market size is expected to see substantial growth over the next few years, reaching $8.09 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.7%. Momentum in the coming years can be primarily attributed to the adoption of sustainable and green technologies, a surge in the use of Internet of Things IoT and data analytics, increased focus on effective operational efficiency, and an anticipated rise in the air cargo sector. Furthermore, the gradual evolution of smart airport concepts is also anticipated to leave a significant impact on the market's growth.

Which Factors are Nurturing the Growth of the Ground Handling Systems Market?

Growing air travel is expected to further propel the ground handling systems market. Moving between locations using aircraft such as planes or helicopters is favored for its speed and efficiency, making it ideal for both international and domestic journeys. Factors such as expanded airline routes, higher global trade volumes, and a surge in international tourism have contributed to the rise in air travel. Ground handling systems ensure aircraft are ready for flights, passengers are managed efficiently, and cargo is handled securely. For instance, Eurostat reported a substantial increase in air travel in the European Union EU, with the total number of passengers reaching 820 million in 2022. Therefore, the expansion of the air travel industry is a significant factor driving the growth of the ground handling systems market.

Who are the Key Players in the Ground Handling Systems Market?

Major companies operating in the ground handling systems market include Swissport International AG, ABM Industries Inc., Qantas Airways Limited, Munich Airport GmbH, SATS Ltd., Beumer Group, Menzies Aviation Limited, Worldwide Flight Services, Aviapartner Group, Tronair Inc., Mallaghan Engineering Ltd., and others. These company's efforts in enhancing their offerings through advanced technologies considerably contribute to the sector's growth.

What are the Emerging Trends in the Ground Handling Systems Market?

Emphasis on the integration of advanced technologies such as AI, automation, real-time data analytics, and electric and hybrid ground support equipment has surfaced as a major trend in the ground handling systems market. Companies are focusing on developing advanced ground traffic control platforms to improve the management of airport ground operations. Innovation in technology helps ensure safe, efficient operations and reduced collision risks.

How is the Ground Handling Systems Market Segmented?

The ground handling systems market, as reported, is segmented:

1 By Type: Aircraft Support, Baggage And Cargo Support, Passenger Support, Ramp Handling, Other Support Services

2 By Component: Equipment, Service

3 By Application: Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, Private Aviation

What is the Regional Overview of the Ground Handling Systems Market?

North America was the largest region in the ground handling systems market in 2023, and it is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period. Other regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

