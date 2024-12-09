Global Greenhouse Soil Market Set For 5.4% Growth, Reaching $5.78 Billion By 2028

Greenhouse Soil Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The greenhouse soil market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.78 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%” — The Business Research Company

Where is the Greenhouse Soil Market Headed in 2024?

The greenhouse soil market size has grown notably in recent years. It is projected to rise from $4.44 billion in 2023 to $4.68 billion in 2024, registering a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.3%. This growth during the historically period can be ascribed to increased crop yield, pest and disease control, the growing awareness of water conservation, the rise of urban agriculture, and amplified demand for specialized soils.

How the Greenhouse Soil Market Will Grow in the Forecast Period?

The greenhouse soil market is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It is projected to reach $5.78 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for organic produce, erratic weather patterns, increasing demand for suitable soil, growing global population, and market penetration and accessibility.

What is Fueling the Growth of the Greenhouse Soil Market?

The blossoming gardening sector is anticipated to drive the growth of the greenhouse soil market. This sector embraces the cultivation and upkeep of gardens, inclusive of the growth of plants, flowers, and vegetables. It entails a wide array of activities like landscaping, lawn care, and horticulture, often requiring specialized tools and products. Demand for the gardening sector is escalating, driven by a surge of interest in home gardening, burgeoning urban living, increasing awareness, educational programs, and community initiatives. Greenhouse soil contributes to this upward trend by delivering optimal nutrient-rich and well-draining conditions, guaranteeing consistent plant growth and health.

Who Are the Major Players in the Greenhouse Soil Market?

Market leaders operating in the greenhouse soil market include Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, Premier Tech, Sun Gro Horticulture Inc, COMPO GmbH, Kellogg Garden Products, Florentaise, Agriplast, Westland Horticulture, Klasmann-Deilmann GmbH, Espoma, Good Earth, southeast soils inc, FoxFarm Soil & Fertilizer Co., Fafard, Dr. Earth Inc., Lambert Peat Moss, Vermicrop Organics, Pro-Mix, ASB Grünland Helmut Aurenz GmbH, Berger, Roots Organics.

What are the Emerging Trends in the Greenhouse Soil Market?

Companies in the greenhouse soil market are prioritizing the development of innovative solutions such as climate-conscious potting mixes and perlite that stimulate aeration and drainage. These sustainable, eco-friendly solutions often incorporate renewable resources, minimize carbon footprints, and support healthier plant growth while promoting soil health.

How is the Global Greenhouse Soil Market Segmented?

The greenhouse soil market outlined in this report is segmented as follows:

1 By Type: Potting Mix, Garden Soil, Mulch, Topsoil, Other Types

2 By Component: Rockwool, Coco Husk Chips, Peat Moss, Aged Bark, Other Components

3 By Application: Indoor Gardening, Greenhouse, Lawn And Landscaping, Other Applications

Regional Snapshot of the Greenhouse Soil Market:

North America was the largest region in the greenhouse soil market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth in the forecast period. The report covers various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

