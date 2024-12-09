Boosted by Mental Health Concerns, Gravity Blanket Market Expected to Reach $1.87 Billion at a CAGR of 17.6% by 2028

Gravity Blanket Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The gravity blanket market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.87 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%

What's The Actual Size And Growth Insights Of The Gravity Blanket Market?

In recent years, the gravity blanket market has experienced rapid growth. The size of this market is expected to climb from $0.83 billion in 2023 to $0.98 billion in 2024, achieving a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.5%. This impressive growth during the historical period can be credited largely to rising awareness levels surrounding the therapeutic benefits of these innovative blankets. Other factors driving growth include a rise in mental health concerns, demand for better sleep solutions, an increase in disposable income, and greater adoption in healthcare settings.

What Is The Potential Future Of Gravity Blanket Market?

As we look ahead, the gravity blanket market is set for significant expansion over the next few years. It is projected to reach $1.87 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.6%. Factors contributing to this forecast period's growth include a rise in eco-conscious consumerism, increased spender on luxury bedding, an expanding geriatric population, a growing prevalence of insomnia, and a higher adoption of personalized products. We should not overlook the rise in innovative smart blanket technology, the development of hypoallergenic materials, customization options for weight and size, collaborations with mental health organizations, and the emergence of multi-functional blankets.

What Are The Key Market Drivers And Major Players in The Gravity Blanket Market?

A key factor propelling the gravity blanket market's growth comes from rising stress and anxiety levels. Stress and anxiety are on the rise due to increasing pressures from modern life, including work demands, financial uncertainty, social media influences, and global crises. Gravity blankets help to reduce stress and anxiety by providing calming deep touch pressure that soothes the nervous system and promotes relaxation. The American Psychiatric Association's annual mental health poll in May 2024 indicated that the percentage of adults feeling more anxious increased to 43% in 2024, up from 37% in 2023 and 32% in 2022, with 70% particularly concerned about current events. This shows that rising stress and anxiety levels are primary drivers for the gravity blanket market.

The key players in the gravity blanket market are Sleep Number Corporation, Saatva Inc., Casper Sleep Inc., Brookstone, Brooklyn Bedding, Layla Sleep Inc., Hush Blankets, Bearaby, Senso-Rex, Mosaic Weighted Blankets, Baloo Living, BlanQuil, Huggaroo, Luxome, Nuzzie, SensaCalm, Sweet Zzz, Tucked In, YNM, Helix Sleep. Their focus on product innovation will play a crucial role in market growth.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Gravity Blanket Market?

Significant trends are emerging in the gravity blanket market as major companies focus on developing innovative products, such as advanced weight distribution blankets, which enhance sleep comfort and product longevity. By distributing weight evenly across the body, these specially designed blankets provide consistent, gentle pressure. For instance, in September 2023, YNM, a US-based weighted blanket company launched weighted blanket 3.0, a new era of sleep technology. The blanket features refined 2x2 inch compartments, ensuring even weight distribution, preventing bead leakage, and extending product lifespan. These innovations significantly enhance sleep comfort by providing deeper pressure stimulation, regulating stress hormones, and improving overall sleep quality.

What Are The Key Segments In The Gravity Blanket Market?

The gravity blanket market can be broken down into various segments:

1 By Product Type: Cooling Weighted Blanket, Original or Conventional Weighted Blanket, Other Product Types

2 By Weight: Less than 15 lbs., 15 lbs. To 20 lbs., More than 20 lbs.

3 By Medical Condition: Attention Deficit Disorder ADD And Attention-Deficit Or Hyperactivity Disorder ADHD, Asperger Syndrome And Autism, Restless Leg Syndrome RLS, Sensory Processing Disorders, Sleep Disorders Or Insomnia, Stress, Anxiety And Panic Attacks, Other Medical Conditions

4 By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

5 By End User: Adult, Kids, Teens

What Is The Geographic Outlook For The Gravity Blanket Market?

North America was the largest region in the gravity blanket market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa also covered in the report.

