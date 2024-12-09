Global Grain Storage Silos Market Poised for Steady Growth, Tipped to Reach $1.92 Billion at a CAGR of 5.0% by 2028

Grain Storage Silos Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The grain storage silos market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.92 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

How Is the Global Grain Storage Silos Market Evolving?

The grain storage silos market size has displayed a steady growth curve in recent years. The market is set to grow from $1.51 billion in 2023 to $1.58 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.9%. This growth in the historic period can be attributed to factors like expansion of the animal feed industry, shift towards sustainable farming practices, increased supply chain efficiency, ascending export activities, and growing awareness of food waste.

Market forecast: What lies ahead for the grain storage silos market?

The grain storage silos market size is geared towards significant growth in the forthcoming years. Projections indicate a growth to $1.92 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.0%. The growth anticipated in the forecast period derives from various propellants including rising global demand for grains, escalating agricultural production, supportive government initiatives and subsidies, growth in agribusiness investments, and mounting concerns over food security. Major trends shaping the forecast period include technological advancements in storage solutions, adoption of smart silos, transition towards vertical storage systems, advances in grain drying technology, and improved silo management software.

To gain a more detailed understanding of the present and future state of the grain storage silos market, check out a sample of the in-depth report at the following link: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19489&type=smp

Driving forces: Who or what is boosting the growth of the grain storage silos market?

Rising agricultural productivity is a significant catalyst propelling the grain storage silos market. Agricultural productivity is on the rise thanks to advancements in technology, improved farming practices, and the adoption of high-yield crop varieties. Grain storage silos complement agricultural productivity by enabling efficient storage of harvested grains, reducing spoilage and waste, and facilitating better management of supply and demand throughout the year.

Major companies operating in the grain storage silos market include Ag Growth International Inc., Behlen Manufacturing Co., Sukup Manufacturing Co., Mysilo, Chief Industries, Ahrens Group Pty Ltd., Sioux Steel Company, Roxell, Agrosaw, Symaga, Alvan Blanch Development Co., Rostfrei Steels Co., Tornum AB, Silos Cordoba Co., Superior Grain Equipment, ABC Hansen Africa Ltd., Buschhoff, Kotzur Pty Ltd., Moylan Grain Silos, Mulmix Spa, Nelson Silos, Prado Silos, RIELA, SIMEZA Silos, Stolz Engineering Pte Ltd.

To learn more and to get a comprehensive view of the market, you can pre-book the full report at the following link: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/grain-storage-silos-global-market-report

What are the new trends in the grain storage silos market?

Companies in the grain storage silos market are introducing technologically advanced solutions such as grain monitoring systems providing real-time data on crucial parameters to maintain their competitive edge. For instance, in April 2024, Embratel, a Brazil-based digital solutions company, launched Smart Silo - a cutting-edge solution for grain storage monitoring integrating Internet of Things IoT technology, big data, and artificial intelligence AI to optimize environmental conditions and assure quality of stored grains.

Demystifying the segmentation of the grain storage silos market:

The grain storage silos market scrutanized in this report is segmented as follows:

1 By Product Type: Flat Bottom Silos, Hopper Silos, Grains Bins, Other Product Types

2 By Capacity: Below 50 Tons, 50-300 Tons, 301-1000 Tons, Above 1000 Tons

3 By Application: Farm, Large Ports, Food Industry, Other Applications

Regional Perspectives: Which regions are leading the grain storage silos market?

In 2023, North America was the largest region in terms of market share in the grain storage silos market. Asia-Pacific is projected as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions evaluated in the grain storage silos market report involve Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Organic Grain Farming Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-grain-farming-global-market-report

Grain Products Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/grain-products-global-market-report

Grain Farming Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/grain-farming-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas: +1 3156230293

Asia: +44 2071930708

Europe: +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.