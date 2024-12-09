Global Grain Cleaner Market Set For 6.0% Growth, Reaching $25.23 Billion By 2028

Grain Cleaner Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The grain cleaner market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $25.23 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

What's the Past and Future Outlook of the Grain Cleaner Market?

The grain cleaner market has grown robustly over the last few years, from $18.90 billion in 2023 to an expected $20.01 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.9%. Such strong growth in recent years can be largely ascribed to the increasing population, escalating urban growth, heightened health consciousness, the rising demand for organic grains, amplified focus on grain quality control, and the burgeoning demand for specialty grains.

Investigate the grain cleaner marketplace with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19487&type=smp

This growth trajectory is expected to continue, with the market predicted to reach $25.23 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.0%. Factors propelling this trend include increasing global grain production, rising demand for processed grains, growing awareness of food safety, the expansion of agribusinesses, and a surge in grain exports.

What Drives the Grain Cleaner Market Forward?

The rising global food demand is a key driver propelling the growth of the grain cleaner market. Global population growth, escalating urbanization, and increased income levels are spurring greater food consumption and dietary changes. Grain cleaners play a significant role in food processing, as they are used to remove impurities, thus guaranteeing the quality and safety of grains before milling or further processing.

Purchase the detailed grain cleaner report swiftly: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/grain-cleaner-global-market-report

As per a report published by the United States Department of Agriculture in April 2024, agriculture, food, and relevant industries contributed an impressive $1.530 trillion to the U.S. GDP in 2023, accounting for a 5.6% share. Moreover, food expenditures made up 12.8% of total spending by U.S. households in 2022, displaying a slight increase from 12.4% in 2021. The rising food demand is, therefore, a significant driving factor for the grain cleaner market.

Who are the Key Players in the Grain Cleaner Market?

Several major companies contribute significantly to the grain cleaner market. These include the Bühler Group, Rieter, Sukup Manufacturing Co., Metra, Alapala, Flaman Group of Companies, SKIOLD Group, Walinga Inc., PETKUS Technologie GmbH, Kice Industries Inc., Satake USA Inc., Cimbria Ltd., Alvan Blanch Development Co., ROTEX, Westrup Inc., Carter Day International Inc., Jansen&Heuning, Omas Industries, A.T. Ferrell Company Inc., Graintech, Rostselmash, S. Howes Inc., BDC Systems Ltd., Bench Industries, and Grain Cleaning LLC.

What Innovations Characterize the Grain Cleaner Market?

Key players in the grain cleaner market are focusing on technological advancements to enhance the quality of grains. For example, in April 2023, Bühler, a Switzerland-based plant equipment manufacturer, launched the TAS LAAC grain cleaning system. This innovative system is engineered to upgrade grain processing efficiency, boasts remote control capabilities, reliable sensors for condition monitoring, and is adaptable to different setups. It promises high-quality cleaning, excellent throughput rates, and flexible configurations while minimizing operational costs and downtime.

How is the Grain Cleaner Market Segmented?

The grain cleaner market is segmented as follows -

1 By Type: Closed, Open, Other Types

2 By Capacity: 1-26 Tons, 26-60 Tons, More Than 60 Tons

3 By Application: Agriculture, Food Manufacturing, Other Applications

Regional Insights into the Grain Cleaner Market

North America emerged as the largest regional player in the grain cleaner market in 2023. Other regions covered in the grain cleaner market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Grain Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/grain-processing-equipment-global-market-report

Grain Products Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/grain-products-global-market-report

Grain Farming Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/grain-farming-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.