Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd. Opening New Apartment Hotel, ENT TERRACE GINZA PREMIUM, in Tokyo

TOKYO, Dec. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: LRE) (“LRE” or “the Company”), a Japanese real estate developer of luxury residential properties including single-family homes and condominiums across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture and Sapporo, today announced the launch of its brand new extended-stay apartment hotel, ENT TERRACE GINZA Premium, which will open in Ginza, Tokyo, on December 16, 2024.





In the heart of one of the world's most vibrant cities lies Ginza – a focal point for high-end boutiques, department stores, restaurants, cafes, bistros, bars, and theaters. Nestled among these attractions, one can also find prestigious hotels.

“We are excited to open the newest offering in our ENT TERRACE Premium Series in one of Tokyo’s most elegant neighborhoods,” said Mr. Eiji Nagahara, Lead Real Estate Chief Executive Officer. “Our guests can explore the marvels of Ginza, then relax and enjoy the amenities of our hotel.”





Ginza can best be described as a cross between Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles and Avenue des Champs-Élysées in Paris.

Mr. Nagahara said, “We picked Ginza as the launching pad for our PREMIUM series as we plan to bring other high-end apartment hotels to the market in Japan.”

The hotel is a 3-minute walk from Higashi-Ginza Station and adjacent to the world-famous Kabuki-za Theater.





Each room features an in-room kitchen, washing machine, and dryer, providing suitable accommodation for guests staying for medium- to long-term stays. All six guest rooms offer a safe and luxurious space with one room per floor.





The ENT TERRACE series, based on the concept of “family-style vacations,” offers apartment hotels with kitchens to meet the needs of foreign travelers and groups such as families for medium- to long-term stays. Ginza has been one of the top three most popular destinations for foreign visitors to Tokyo since 2013, and the new “PREMIUM” series is the Company’s third building in Tokyo and the first of its kind. Recent developments have made Japan an attractive destination as the Japanese tourism industry continues to recover from January to September 2024, approximately 26.87 million foreign tourists visited Japan – an increase of 54.6% over the same period in 2023. Against this backdrop, the lodging industry continues to see increasing demand for mid- to long-term stays.

About ENT TERRACE Series

Our ENT TERRACE Series is an extended-stay hotel brand operated by Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd. In 2024, “ENT TERRACE AKIHABARA” was rated 9.5 out of 10 by Booking.com and received the “Traveller Review Awards.” In addition, all of our properties are certified as Super Hosts by Airbnb. The first “PREMIUM” Series, “ENT TERRACE GINZA PREMIUM,” will open on December 16, 2024. We will continue to develop our hotels to provide a space where guests can relax as if they were at home, while ensuring privacy and easing the burden of long-term stays.

For more information on our ENT TERRACE Hotels, please visit https://ent-terrace.com/ en/ .



About Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd is a Japanese developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums, across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo. In addition, the Company operates hotels in Tokyo and leases apartment building units to individual customers in Japan and Dallas, Texas.

The Company’s mission is to serve its customers by offering stylish, safe, and luxurious living. The Company’s vision is to adopt the Kaizen (continuous improvement) approach to seek to improve its operations, and to leverage its nationally recognized, award-winning luxury homes and strong market position in the luxury residential property market in Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo to create a global transaction platform allowing access to prime Japanese condominiums as well as overseas condominiums, including in the U.S. and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.lead-real.co.jp/en/.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

