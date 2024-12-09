PHILIPPINES, December 9 - Press Release

December 9, 2024 Tulfo pushes Senate investigation on TNVS surge fees Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo expressed concern over the surge fees imposed by the Transportation Network Vehicle Services (TNVS) including Grab Philippines, especially amid the holiday season. "Maraming reklamo ang nakarating sa akin mula sa mga pasaherong gumagamit ng Grab na ayon sa kanila, kasama sa sinisingil na pasahe ng nasabing ride hailing application ang napakalaking surge fee," he said. To address the issue, Tulfo's Office immediately coordinated with Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and asked what they are doing about it. According to LTFRB, the agency has already conducted a series of hearings regarding the surge fee following complaints by some commuters and they are set to issue a draft resolution soon. LTFRB will include in the said resolution their findings and all possible sanctions on violators, especially for those who failed to comply with the set fare rates for TNVS contained in their Memorandum Circular No. 2019-036. Asked about the sanctions on transport network company violating fare rates, LTFRB said they could face monetary penalties, suspension or even cancellation of their franchise in accordance with Joint Administrative Order No. 2014-01. As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Public Services, Tulfo is set to file a Senate Resolution in aid of legislation to thoroughly investigate said issue and other complaints of commuters against TNVS, especially Grab. Tulfo said he wants to ensure that commuters' and drivers' rights are both protected. Tulfo paiimbestigahan ang surge fees ng TNVS Ikinabahala ni Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo ang napakalaking singil sa pasahe o price surge ng Transportation Network Vehicle Services (TNVS) partikular na ang GRAB car lalo na ngayong holiday season. "Maraming reklamo ang nakarating sa akin mula sa mga pasaherong gumagamit ng Grab na ayon sa kanila, kasama sa sinisingil na pasahe ng nasabing ride hailing application ang napakalaking surge fee," saad niya. Dahil dito, agad nakipag-ugnayan ang Opisina ni Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo sa Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) at tinanong kung anong mga hakbang na ang ginagawa nila sa problemang ito. Ayon sa LTFRB, nagsagawa na raw ang ahensya ng paunang imbestigasyon ukol sa surge fee na inirereklamo ng maraming commuters at nakatakda raw silang maglabas ng isang draft resolution sa lalong madaling panahon. Isasama raw ng LTFRB sa nasabing resolusyon ang mga findings nila at lahat ng posibleng sanction sa mga violators, lalo na sa Grab kung mapatunayan na hindi ito sumusunod sa itinakdang fare rates sa mga TNVS na nakapaloob sa kanilang Memorandum Circular No. 2019-036. At kung mapapatunayang lumabag ang Grab o sinumang transport network company sa fare rates ay maaari silang patawan ng monetary penalties, suspension o dili kaya ay tuluyang pagkakakansela ng kanilang prangkisa alinsunod sa Joint Administrative Order No. 2014-01 Bilang Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Public Services, maghahain si Sen. Tulfo ng isang Senate Resolution in aid of legislation para mas masusing imbestigahan sa Senado ang isyung ito at iba pang reklamo ng commuters laban sa TNVS partikular na ang Grab. Nais ni Tulfo na maprotektahan ang pantay na karapatan ng commuters at drivers.

