Bob Chitrathorn To Be Interviewed by Host Diana Cabrices in an Exclusive Webinar on Estate Planning with Trust & Will

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bob Chitrathorn To Be Interviewed by Host Diana Cabrices in an Exclusive Webinar on Estate Planning with Trust & WillRiverside, CA – Bob Chitrathorn, Founder and Vice President of Simplified Wealth Management, will be featured as a guest speaker on an exclusive webinar hosted by Trust & Will on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at 1:00 PM ET.The "Follow My Framework: How Bob Chitrathorn Elevated His Practice with Estate Planning" webinar offers financial advisors valuable insights into integrating estate planning into their practices. During this session, Bob will share his proven approach to introducing estate planning to clients, providing actionable steps and the strategies that have helped him create stronger relationships and build a more successful wealth management business.What Attendees Will Learn:• Bob's step-by-step framework for introducing estate planning to clients, with practical language to start conversations effectively.• Tips for leveraging estate planning tools to simplify workflows, save valuable time, and increase client value.• Proven methods to position estate planning as a tool to build trust, establish stronger client connections, and drive business growth.Whether you're new to estate planning or looking to refine your approach, Bob's real-world strategies will help you unlock new opportunities for success in your practice.Who Should Attend:• Financial advisors interested in differentiating their services, building stronger client relationships, and incorporating proven estate planning strategies.This webinar will provide exclusive tools and inspiration for advisors to stand out in a competitive market and deliver more value to their clients.Don't miss this opportunity to learn directly from Bob Chitrathorn, a respected financial advisor, as he shares his approach and insights. Register today and join Bob and other industry experts in taking your estate planning practice to the next level.About Bob Chitrathorn:Bob Chitrathorn is the Founder and Vice President of Simplified Wealth Management, where he specializes in providing personalized financial planning, retirement strategies, and estate planning services to individuals, families, and businesses. With a focus on building long-term relationships and providing actionable, personalized advice, Bob has helped countless clients achieve financial success and peace of mind.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.