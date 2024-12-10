Mother Clucker's Pizza Brings All-You-Can-Eat Lunch Option to Downtown Minneapolis

Pizza Selection at Mother Clucker's Pizza Sides at Mother Clucker's Pizza Mother Clucker's Pizza logo

An all-you-can-eat feast of pizza, broasted chicken, soup, salad, homestyle sides and bread.

All-you-can-eat options are so rare these days; we are excited to bring one to downtown Minneapolis. We are still a relatively new restaurant so I think this will introduce us to new customers too.” — Julian Claude, Operations Manager

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mother Clucker's Pizza announces its Endless Pizza and Broasted Chicken Lunch, available every weekday from 10:00 AM to 2 PM. For just $18.95, diners can start their meal with a choice of soup or salad, followed by unlimited servings of our signature broasted chicken and an array of pizza options including classic cheese, pepperoni, sausage, and our slice of the day. Reservations are required to secure a spot for this unique dining opportunity.

Menu Highlights:

STARTERS: Chili, Broccoli Cheddar, Chicken Wild Rice Soup, House Salad, Caesar Salad.

MAINS: Spicy or Regular Broasted Chicken, Slice of the Day, Cheese, Pepperoni, or Sausage Pizza by the Slice.

SIDES: Potato Salad, Pasta Salad, Cole Slaw, Broccoli, Fried Okra, Fries, Onion Rings, Mac & Cheese, Baked Beans, Mashed Potatoes, Biscuit or Garlic Toast.

At Mother Clucker's Pizza, we strive to create a welcoming atmosphere perfect for family lunches or outings with friends. Our Endless Pizza and Broasted Chicken Lunch promises to be an enjoyable experience for all. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enjoy a delightful meal. Gather your friends and family, and join us for a lunch that offers something for everyone! For more information, please visit our website.

About Mother Clucker's Pizza: Mother Clucker's Pizza is dedicated to providing high-quality food and a warm, family-friendly environment. Our menu features a diverse selection of pizza and comfort food, making us a favorite dining destination in Minneapolis.

