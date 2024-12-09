U.S. Consumers Believe AI Will Replace Search Engines Within 3 Years, Survey Finds

New research from Local Dialog reveals key insights into consumer AI adoption and preferences.

SAN ANSELMO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new consumer survey conducted by local business insights firm Local Dialog, LLC (“Dialog”) reveals that while search engines remain the primary tool for finding information, 67% of U.S. consumers who use search and artificial intelligence (AI) tools believe AI is likely to replace traditional search engines within the next three years.

The findings, which underscore the rapid adoption of AI and the increasing comfort consumers have with its use, reflect significant momentum in AI’s integration into daily life.

Dialog’s Local Consumer Tracking Survey, conducted online in November 2024 with 1,000 U.S. adults, aged 18-80, who use search and AI tools, explored consumer views on AI and search engine use.

Key takeaways from the data highlight that consumers are not only embracing AI tools but are also anticipating a shift toward AI replacing conventional search engines in the near future.

“One of the eye-opening findings is that 44% of consumers believe AI and search engines are essentially interchangeable,” said Greg Sterling, Cofounder, Dialog. “That represents a key step on the path toward AI superseding traditional search for many users; we’re already seeing a blurring of the two on Google.”

Top Insights from Dialog’s Local Consumer Tracking Survey

One of the more unexpected findings from the consumer survey is that the majority of respondents believe it is now easier to find what they’re looking for using traditional search engines, like Google, compared with three years ago. Specifically, 49% of respondents say it’s “much easier,” while 28% say it’s “somewhat easier.”

Other top findings include:

● Search and Discovery Preferences. Google leads the pack with 72% of consumers using it for search and purchase decisions, followed by Amazon (57%), YouTube (57%), and Facebook (49%).

● AI Understanding. While 62% of consumers surveyed report having only a basic or limited understanding of AI, 61% say AI results are “reliable and trustworthy.”

● AI Adoption. 57% of consumers surveyed use AI daily, with 35% using it multiple times a day. The most popular AI tools used include ChatGPT (37%), Google Gemini (28%), and Meta’s AI Assistant (16%).

● AI’s Impact on Productivity. 77% of consumers say AI has improved their efficiency and productivity, while 71% claim it has boosted their creativity.

Despite AI’s advancements, the consumers surveyed said search engines still provide a better experience across all content categories, including finding local businesses, travel planning, legal advice, shopping and job hunting.

However, the gap between traditional search engines and AI tools is narrowing in areas such as product research, financial planning and health advice.

“This data reminds us of the early days of the Internet, where consumers were early adopters and small businesses followed their customers online,” said Neal Polachek, Cofounder, Dialog.

“Our SMB research indicates they already sense how AI can positively impact their businesses but they’ll also need to ensure they can be found by consumers increasingly using AI to search.”

Survey Findings on Consumer Concerns and Preferences

Top Reasons Consumers Like AI:

● 44% appreciate the ability to ask follow-up questions.

● 42% value receiving direct answers instead of website links.

● 40% praise the overall quality of AI answers.

AI Concerns:

● 42% worry about privacy.

● 39% are concerned about the potential for inaccurate or fabricated information.

● 35% are wary of biased information.

Consumer Preferences: When asked which tool they would choose if they could only pick one for all their research and purchase decision-making needs, 36% of consumers opted for Google search, while 19% chose ChatGPT and 15% selected Google Gemini.

Dialog’s survey data confirms that while AI is still growing in adoption, search engines remain the dominant tool for information and purchasing decisions. However, with rapid AI advancements and increasing consumer use, the next three years may mark a dramatic shift in how we interact with the internet.

