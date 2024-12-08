PHILIPPINES, December 8 - Press Release

December 6, 2024 PAHAYAG NI SEN. LITO LAPID SA PAGLAGDA NI PANG. BONGBONG MARCOS JR SA STUDENT LOAN PAYMENT MORATORIUM DURING DISASTERS OR EMERGENCIES ACT or R.A 12007 Ang batas na ito ay handog natin sa ating mga estudyante at sa kanilang mga pamilya. Bahagi po ito ng mga batas na tutulong sa mga ating mga kababayan na naaapektuhan ng mga kalamidad. Layunin po ng batas na ito na bigyan ng kapanatagan ang mga pamilyang Pilipino na patuloy na mag-invest sa pag-aaral ng kanilang mga anak. Narito po ang inyong gobyerno upang tulungan kayo kung sakaling mangailangan kayo dahil sa mga delubyong dumaraan sa ating bansa taun-taon. Tulong-tulong po tayo para sa magandang kinabukasan ng ating mga kabataan. Nagpapasalamat po tayo sa Pangulong Bongbong Marcos sa pagsama sa panukalang ito sa mga nilagdaan at sa ating mga kasangga sa Kongreso. Maraming salamat po at mabuhay po kayo. LAPID DEDICATES NEWLY SIGNED LAWS TO FAMILIES AFFECTED BY DISASTERS Senator Manuel "Lito" Lapid dedicates the newly-signed Republic Act No. 12007 or "Student Loan Payment Moratorium During Disasters of Emergency Act" to Filipino families. "Ang batas na ito ay handog natin sa ating mga estudyante at sa kanilang mga pamilya. Bahagi po ito ng mga batas na tutulong sa mga ating mga kababayan na naaapektuhan ng mga kalamidad," Lapid said. The new law seeks to encourage Filipino families to invest in the education of their children by giving assurance that the government would provide them relief in cases of disasters or other emergencies. Sen. Lapid said, "Layunin po ng batas na ito na bigyan ng kapanatagan ang mga pamilyang Pilipino na patuloy na mag-invest sa pag-aaral ng kanilang mga anak. Narito po ang inyong gobyerno upang tulungan kayo kung sakaling mangailangan kayo dahil sa mga delubyong dumaraan sa ating bansa taun-taon." The Philippines experiences an average of about 20 typhoons and 798 earthquakes per year. Some of these events have very devastating effects on many Filipinos especially in areas that are most vulnerable to them. Sen. Lapid thanked President Bongbong Marcos, Jr. and his colleagues in Congress for the speedy enactment of this measure. Lapid is the principal author of bill, having experienced difficulty pursuing his studies in the past due to poverty.

