December 7, 2024 Haba-habal riders warmly welcome Senator TOL in Cebu Cebu - Senator Francis 'TOL' Tolentino was warmly welcomed by 4,000 'habal-habal' or motorcycle taxi riders during his visit to Cebu City today. In his speech at the Second Habal-habal Summit, Tolentino cited the importance of millions of motorcycle riders closing ranks on issues that affect them. "The recent suspension by the Land Transportation Office (LTO) of its memorandum banning temporary plates beginning January 1, 2025 was the result of your united voice and opposition," the senator said. It was Tolentino who first questioned the controversial policy in August, after seeing a viral video on social media, where hundreds of riders were being made to line up at the LTO regional office in Cebu to secure a permit for temporary plates. "To get a permit, you pay P40 to the LTO. If not, the fine is P5,000. But none of this is your fault. Many riders are forced to use temporary plates because of the LTO's backlog itself. Isn't that crazy?" Tolentino asked the habal-habal riders, who expressed their strong agreement. "This indefinite suspension gives you much-deserved relief for now, but it does not solve this issue. LTO must ramp up the production of plates for riders in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, and make sure that these are distributed promptly to motorcycle owners," he stressed. The habal-habal is integral to Cebu's public transport system, and even predates the official introduction of motorcycle taxis. Last week, the Motorcycle Taxi Community Alliance (MTCA) held a rally in front of the Senate to air their grievances. Tolentino met with the rallyists to assure them of his support. Soon after, the LTO announced the suspension "until further notice" of VDM-2024-2721. Previously, the deadline was set by the agency on September 1, which it moved to December 31 this year due to strong opposition. "With the deadline scrapped, you can again focus on your means of livelihood without the fear of being apprehended and penalized," said the senator, even as he reminded the riders to always ensure their safety and those of their back riders when plying the roads.

