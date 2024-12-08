PHILIPPINES, December 8 - Press Release

December 8, 2024 CHIZ SAYS INCLUSION OF MENTAL WELLNESS PROMOTION IN BASIC EDUCATION TO ADDRESS NEEDS OF STUDENTS Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero said the institutionalization of mental health and well-being promotion in basic education will significantly enhance government efforts in addressing the needs students even at a young age. Escudero made the statement ahead of the signing of the landmark legislation by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., which is meant to support the mental wellness of every student both in private and public schools nationwide and strengthen crisis response confronting learners. "This landmark legislation will institutionalize a comprehensive school-based mental health program, ensuring that every public and private basic education school in the Philippines has the necessary resources and support to address the mental health needs of our learners," Escudero stated. "The Act mandates the establishment of care centers in schools, staffed by qualified mental health professionals, to provide essential services such as mental health first aid, crisis response, and ongoing support for students and staff," the Senate chief added. Escudero emphasized the importance of this legislation considering the increasing mental health challenges faced by students, particularly in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Our students have endured significant disruptions to their education and daily lives in recent years. This act will help create a supportive environment where they can thrive academically and emotionally," he pointed out. The law mandates comprehensive school-based mental health programs for all public and private basic education institutions, including provisions for out-of-school children in special cases. This initiative aims to promote mental health awareness, address mental health concerns and enhance suicide prevention efforts in schools. The new law will create additional plantilla positions for school counselors and further strengthen mental health programs in schools. These include roles such as School Counselor Associate I to V, School Counselor I to IV, and Schools Division Counselor. Existing items will also be reclassified. The Senate President also expressed his appreciation to his fellow legislators both in the Senate and in the House of Representatives for advocating mental health and wellness. "I extend my deepest appreciation to my colleagues in the Senate and the House of Representatives for their dedication and commitment to ensuring the passage of this vital law. Together, we are taking significant strides in safeguarding the future and welfare of our nation's youth." The law to be signed tomorrow is the consolidated versions of Senate Bill No. 2200 and House Bill No. 6574.

