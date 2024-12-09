Federal & Black Named to the "2024 Best New Shops Around the World List”

MIDDLEBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Middleburg home decor and gift shop Federal & Black captures the “ Annual 2024 Best New Shops Around the World List ” by The Shopkeepers.The list celebrates the best shops from around the world that are unique to a local community or a faraway destination. Highlighting online independent shops, The Shopkeepers shares a “world of shops” showcasing the vibrancy and community of each store as part of their collection of favorites from around the world.For 2024, Federal & Black was selected along with the likes of boutiques and gift shops in New York, LA, London, Paris, and Madrid.“I’m beyond thrilled to be a part of this incredible group of shops from around the world,” said Federal & Black owner Rebecca Kidder. She adds, “To be named a Best New Shop of 2024 by The Shopkeepers is a dream come true. Middleburg, Virginia is such a beautiful destination town and to know that people might now make Federal & Black a part of their visit or, be inspired to visit my shop online, is truly a blessing.”Federal & Black greets patrons with beautifully curated gifts and furnishings founded within the influences of Early American and European Country. Growing up in both Virginia and Germany, Kidder gives her shop a unique style experience. “I want visitors to feel welcomed and hope they’ll leave feeling a bit inspired.”Only fourteen months along, Federal & Black has most recently been published in the September 2024, issue of Southern Living as well as the September 2023 issue of Middleburg Life.

