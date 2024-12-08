Groundbreaking Relationship Coaching by Cass & Kathryn Morrow

Cover

Helping men become the best versions of themselves” — Jennifer Vos (Amazon Customer)

KELOWNA, BC, CANADA, December 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles, CA - Cass and Kathryn Morrow, renowned marriage coaches and authors, have recently released their latest book titled " Disrupting Divorce ." This groundbreaking book features never before seen proprietary methods for saving marriages and has already gained recognition as a top seller in the field.The Morrows, who have been married for 10 years, have dedicated their careers to helping couples strengthen and save their relationships. With their combined expertise and experience, they have developed a unique approach to marriage coaching that has proven to be highly effective."Disrupting Divorce" delves into the root causes of marital issues and offers practical solutions for couples to overcome them. The book also includes real-life case studies and exercises for couples to work through together. The Morrows' approach focuses on communication, understanding, and mutual respect, rather than placing blame or trying to change one's partner.In addition to their new book, the Morrows have also gained recognition for their previous works, including Kathryn's best-selling book " Behind the White Picket Fence ." Their coaching services have been sought after by high-profile clients and have been described as "elite" and "cream of the crop."The release of "Disrupting Divorce" is a timely and relevant event, as divorce rates continue to rise and the pandemic has put a strain on many relationships. The Morrows' innovative methods offer hope and a fresh perspective for couples who are struggling in their marriages.For more information on "Disrupting Divorce" and the Morrows' coaching services, visit their website at www.morrowmarriage.com . The book is now available for purchase on major online retailers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.