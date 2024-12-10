Schemes, Dreams, and a Fistful of Glitter: How to Win a Million Dollars Launches February 1, 2025

How to Win a Million Dollars and BEEP Glitter Luke Stoffel

“David Sedaris meets Heartstopper, told as Ready Player One”—a mostly true misadventure of humor, heart, and a kid who’d do anything to make it big.

A laugh-out-loud, nostalgic exploration of chasing dreams and finding meaning along the way. Luke Stoffel delivers a story brimming with humor, grit, and undeniable charm.” — Reader Views

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning artist and author Luke Stoffel is set to release his debut book, How to Win a Million Dollars and BEEP Glitter! (…a title so absurd even Amazon wouldn’t print it) on February 1, 2025. This laugh-out-loud, self-deprecating coming-of-age tale blends outrageous schemes, deeply personal moments, and sharp cultural critiques into a rollicking journey through the 1980s and beyond.Growing up as a gay Catholic schoolboy in a small Mississippi River town surrounded by cornfields, Stoffel learned early on that survival sometimes required a little hustle. Whether it was hunting for the missing Cap’n Crunch or gaming McDonald’s Monopoly, Luke turned daydreams into schemes, dragging his little sister—turned faithful sidekick—into trouble at every turn. Her sweet voice was always in his ear, making us wonder: is he conning her, or is she saving him from himself?Set against the backdrop of Reagan-era America, Stoffel’s story is a hilarious exploration of ambition, resilience, and the pitfalls of chasing the American Dream. From playground bullies to broadway musicals, Parisian artist life to a Hawaiian curse, and even a turn as a tech entrepreneur, How to Win a Million Dollars asks the big questions: Can you beat the system, or will the system beat you? And what happens when the dreams you chase begin to crumble?In a bold and innovative move, Stoffel—an artist with dyslexia—harnessed the entrepreneurial “skillz” he honed in Silicon Valley to push the boundaries of storytelling by integrating AI into both his creative process and the narrative’s exploration of creativity itself. Using AI as a tool to overcome lifelong challenges with dyslexia, Stoffel spent years writing and rewriting this uniquely poignant and hilarious tale of an artist willing to do anything to make it big. Seamlessly blending human vulnerability with cutting-edge innovation, Stoffel redefines creative expression while delivering sharp, witty commentary on ambition, resilience, and the glittering betrayals of the American Dream.“This book is my love letter to the dreamers, schemers, and misfits who refuse to stay within the lines society draws for them,” Stoffel shares. “It’s also a critique of the sugar-coated lies we were sold—free pizzas for reading books, cereal-box sweepstakes, and hustle culture gone wild—that weren’t about lifting us up but greasing the wheels of an economy that left most of us behind.”Packed with witty anecdotes, unforgettable characters, and surprising insights, the memoir is already earning early praise from industry professionals and beta readers alike:• “I think you have a hit on your hands!” - Ben Boven• “By being both magician and revealer of tricks, you demonstrate remarkable narrative control while transforming a personal story into a broader meditation on authenticity and success in modern America. Well Done.” - Kate Love• “It’s certainly unique and an emotionally impactful experience, with some incredible, immersive prose. This is one of the best ChatGPT-involved manuscripts I’ve ever seen.” - Jamie BarryAVAILABILITY "How to Win a Million Dollars" (ISBN: 979-8-9917987-2-3, Cinderly, LLC 2025) will be available starting February 1, 2025, in eBook, Paperback, Hardcover, and Audiobook formats. The audiobook, narrated by Patrick Mealey, brings Stoffel’s hilarious and heartfelt story to life with dynamic storytelling.ABOUT THE AUTHORLuke Stoffel (b. 1978) grew up on the banks of the Mississippi River in a small Iowa town, where cornfields stretched to the horizon and dreams often felt out of reach. Confined by the expectations of a Catholic upbringing, he began forging his own path early, finding both resistance and revelation in his search for identity.Today, Stoffel is an award-winning artist and writer whose work explores spirituality through a vibrant, pop-fantasy lens. Recognized as one of NYC’s top LGBTQ+ artists by GLAAD, his art has graced iconic venues such as the Art Directors Club, the historic Prince George Ballroom, and the gallery at New World Stages. His work has also been featured in media, including hit reality shows on Bravo, The New York Times, Huffington Post, and Hawaiian Airlines Magazine.Stoffel’s extensive travels—spanning over 40 countries—are woven into his creative work, offering audiences a glimpse into the world’s rich religious and cultural tapestries. His first novel, How to Win a Million Dollars, is a reflection of this journey, infused with humor, resilience, and deeply personal insights.To learn more visit http://howtobeepglitter.com/ For interviews, review copies, or further information, please contact:Derek Kimderek@cinderly.com1-917-655-5288

