Lori Lane Leads Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties' New Homes Division to Triumph at 44th OBIE Awards

Berkshire Hathaway’s New Homes Division Wins Big at OBIE Awards Recognizing Excellence in New Home Marketing, Sales, and Builder Partnerships Across Atlanta.

Atlanta, GA, Dec. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pictured: (Left to right) Brooke Feldman, Tim Baldus, Laura Watkins, Lori Lane, Anna Bailey, DeAnn Golden





Atlanta, GA: The Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association hosted the 44th annual Professionalism (OBIE) Awards on Saturday, October 19th, at the Georgia Aquarium in downtown Atlanta. Under the leadership of Lori Lane, President and Managing Broker, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties' New Homes Division and their builder/developer clients took home an incredible 22 gold and 6 silver awards.

Pictured: Lori Lane, Jim Beveridge, DeAnn Golden, and Liz Treadwell.

The OBIE Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in homebuilding, highlighting excellence in building, marketing, and personal accomplishments across more than 100 categories. This year, the New Homes Division was honored with 14 gold and 2 silver marketing awards, including Best Website - Community, Best Website – Associate, Best Online Banner Ad, Best Interactive Tool, Best Social App, Best Marketing Campaign, Best Brochure, and Best Newspaper Ad.

In addition to their marketing success, the division’s builder clients—Trilith Development, Patrick Malloy Communities, JW Collection, McKinney Builders, Baker Homes, Vision Development Partners, and David Patterson Homes—were also recognized with top honors, solidifying their status as leaders in Atlanta’s homebuilding industry.

Lori Lane, who also serves as Senior Vice President of Luxury and Global, has been a transformative figure in the real estate world. Her innovative strategies for marketing and selling new construction homes have earned her and her team hundreds of industry awards. Lane emphasizes, “True success is a journey fueled by dedication and passion; it’s about building not just homes, but lasting relationships and a legacy of excellence.”

Pictured: (Top): Laura Watkins, DeAnn Golden, Lori Lane, Tim Baldus, Stefanie Bloom, Emiko Yang. (Bottom): Shelley Washer, Anna Bailey, Brooke Feldman

Over the past 18 months, the New Homes Division has consistently held the position of the #1 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices office in the region. The division has also earned a coveted spot among the top 30 offices in the global Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network, a remarkable achievement reflecting their unwavering commitment to excellence in sales and marketing.

The New Homes Division’s contributions extend beyond awards and sales figures. Lane and her team are reshaping Atlanta’s real estate landscape through innovative marketing strategies and a client-first approach. “We’re fortunate to collaborate with builder and developer partners who inspire us daily. Together, we’ve redefined what’s possible in real estate marketing and sales,” Lane added.

As they continue to elevate standards in both new home and luxury real estate sales, the New Homes Division remains a driving force in the industry.

Contact Info:

Name: Lori Lane

Email: newhomes@bhhsgeorgia.com

Organization: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties

Address: 100 Mansell Ct E, Suite 600, Roswell, GA 30076

Phone: (404) 801-7180

Website: https://lorilanerealestate.com

