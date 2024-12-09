International Jazz Recording Artist Xandra Myriam X Launches New Jazz Album 'Have You Ever'

Xandra Myriam X

Reflecting Sessions From Berlin to Hollywood, she lands as NAACP Image Awards Contender for Outstanding Jazz Album

This album is a storybook of my perception of life experiences...and the hope that continues to inspire me each day” — Xandra Myriam X

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- International jazz recording artist Xandra Myriam X has officially released her new modern, classic jazz album, "Have You Ever" on major digital outlets. The album features select songs from her global recording sessions with live performances recorded in top studios from Berlin to Hollywood. Each track features some of the finest musicians in jazz. "Have You Ever" is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, and other major digital platforms."Have You Ever" includes standout tracks like “Give It to Me,” “A Day in the Life of a Fool,” “Have You Ever,” “Close to You,” “Round Midnight,” “Lullaby of Birdland,” and “If You Go Away.” Each song features top-notch performances by top-tier musicians and captures the energy and spontaneity of live jazz with rich vocal solos by Xandra Myriam X.Xandra Myriam X is an international jazz recording artist with a pure passion for classic jazz music. As a consummate artist, Xandra Myriam X finds inspiration as a singer from the music of vocalists from various genres, including Sarah Vaughan, Gloria Estefan, Dionne Warwick, and Harry Connick Jr. Frequently traveling between Europe and California, Xandra is on an artistic journey to create music that embodies the pure essence of jazz and her unique style as a recording artist. Her dedication to the craft stems from her desire to share her light and love for music with audiences worldwide.Xandra Myriam X' album, "Have You Ever", is now recognized as a Contender for the NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Jazz Album.Xandra shared, "I feel grateful to become a Contender for the NAACP Image Awards this year for my new jazz album. I appreciate the origins of jazz within the African-American community. As an artist, I am immersed in fashion as well. The perception of my fashion brand is multicultural, and I stand for that...for colors and empowerment."In addition, Xandra Myriam X is currently featured in Hollywood Weekly Magazine.Check out Xandra Myriam X and her new jazz album, "Have You Ever":Apple MusicSpotify

