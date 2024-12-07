Travel Trends of the Season: A Deep Dive into All-Inclusive

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the travel industry continues to evolve, Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection is at the forefront of 2025’s emerging travel trends, including the rise of all-inclusive resorts, culinary and cultural experiences, and wellbeing tourism. With the unveiling of Expedia’s Unpack ‘25 report, which highlights what’s motivating travelers next year, Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection offers exciting and diverse opportunities to match evolving traveler preferences.

Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection is reshaping all-inclusive travel with over 120 resorts spanning 40 destinations worldwide. This portfolio includes 10 distinct brands, each tailored to specific travel experiences. Whether it’s family vacations at Hyatt Ziva , luxury getaways at Secrets Resorts & Spas , or wellness-focused stays at Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts , Hyatt is offering a variety of options for every stage of life.

The Inclusive Collection’s all-inclusive resorts provide more than just accommodations; they offer immersive experiences, from elevated dining to exclusive cultural encounters. Guests can enjoy farm-to-table dining, chef-led cooking classes, and unique experiences like the Impression Makers Supper Club at Impression by Secrets resorts, which pairs renowned chefs with exclusive menus. For those seeking a wellness retreat, Zoëtry Mallorca Balearic Islands delivers Michelin-starred dining alongside rejuvenating wellness experiences.

Hyatt’s commitment to sustainability is also apparent in their design and operations. Resorts like Impression Isla Mujeres by Secrets use solar energy and water treatment systems to minimize environmental impact, while properties across the portfolio participate in eco-friendly initiatives such as sea turtle conservation.

As travelers seek new ways to explore the world, Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection has also introduced Hyatt Vivid Grand Island , a brand designed for the next generation of travelers who crave social experiences, creative activities, and local culinary flavors.

To kick off the holiday season, Hyatt is offering Cyber Monday savings with up to 25% off stays at over 800 participating hotels across the U.S., Caribbean, Latin America, and beyond. World of Hyatt members can take advantage of these exclusive offers, which are valid for bookings made by December 9, 2024, for stays between November 21, 2024, and April 20, 2025. For more information, visit hyatt.com .

