D'Art Sweeps A' Design Award For Studds' Retail Transformation Project

Studds' retail transformation project redefines the two-wheeler accessories segment, offering an immersive and unique experience for visitors.

The Success of Studds' experiential store design reflects our team's creativity and dedication to being and bringing change.” — Sameer Khosla, Global Director- Design, D’Art Design

FARIDABAD, INDIA, December 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- D'Art Design, a complete retail solutions providing agency, collaborated with Studds , one of India's largest helmet manufacturing brands, to conceptualize and execute an immersive store design in India's first phygital helmet store.The agency was further awarded the Silver Design Award by A' Design Award and Competition for their transformative retail concept that ensures an immersive and sensory shopping experience for the customers, further enhancing their interaction with the legacy of Studds.The firm conceptualized and implemented an experiential store design for Studds' first-ever retail store located in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The integration of digital innovation with physical retail design creates an experiential environment for the customers, further reflecting Studds' commitment to safety and quality.The implemented retail design contained various key features, including a helmet sanitization machine, interactive product displays, touch tables, VRF (variable refrigerant flow), VR (virtual reality), AR (augmented reality), etc. All these elements ensured an engaging as well as interactive retail environment for the customers, further enhancing their overall shopping journey.Mr. Deepak Kumar, Global Director- Operations, D'Art Design, states, 'We discovered that a maximum number of helmet owners do not clean their helmets for even a single time after buying it. Also, due to the Indian weather conditions and other factors, people tend to sweat a lot. And clearly, the sweat and other dust particles get collected in the helmet, further increasing the chances of infections. Hence, we decided to consider these aspects and do something different. As a result, we set up a helmet sanitization machine that will help customers wear a fragrant as well as hygienic helmet, further keeping them away from the risk of getting infected.'Implementing the phygital conceptThe helmet manufacturing company had a strong online presence and was only operating through its e-commerce website. D'Art Design partnered with Studds to create their first retail store in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The agency further embraced the phygital concept in order to adequately bridge the gap between physical and digital retail.'Design the change' is what the tagline of Studds states. Considering the firm's need to move beyond conventional retail layouts, the retail design and execution agency transformed the assigned store into a happening destination for visitors where they don't just explore new products but adequately experience the brand's spirit and product excellence.D'Art Design's design approach revolved around the concept of storytelling. The layout implemented in the helmet store reflects the brand's identity, rich history, forward-thinking innovations, and prominence. The attention to sensory elements strengthens Studds' mission towards complete safety, comfort, and style.A holistic design philosophyEvident in its phygital store's design and functionality, the design firm emphasizes at harmonizing nature with innovation. By incorporating elements that engage sensory features (sight, sound, taste, smell, and touch), the design implemented in Studds' flagship store perfectly aligns with a philosophy of holistic engagement, further ensuring that the store is more than a point of sale; a calming place where customers connect with the respective brand on mental and physical levels.'The alignment of sensory elements in a retail store strengthens a brand's commitment to delivering excellence at every touchpoint, further shaping the customers' perception in a positive manner,' said the Marketing Director at Studds.A scalable successThe store in Dehradun began as a flagship store but has now evolved into a scalable model that is further implemented across multiple retail shops located in different parts of India. The strategic retail transformation adequately adapts the core physical theme throughout different retail environments while showcasing the Studds' essence and brand identity, further revealing the versatility of D'Art Design's work approach.A Collaborative VisionThe booming retail rollout project reflects a deep and personal collaboration between the design firm and the helmet manufacturing company. The retail project unlines D'Art Design's expertise in delivering excellent retail solutions. The firm follows and implements an approach that goes way beyond aesthetic appeal; it focuses on establishing functionality and seamless navigation, further ensuring maximum customer satisfaction.Designed and executed by D'Art Design, the phygital store positions Studds as an industry leader along with setting a benchmark for experiential design across all other industries.As the concept of experiential retail continues to reshape customers' expectations, D'Art Design's professional collaboration with Studds serves as proof of the integrated power of design and technology to create immersive retail experiences.About StuddsFound in the 1970s, Studds is a prominent manufacturer of helmets and other two-wheeler accessories that operates on a global level. With a legacy of more than fifty years, the manufacturing firm has achieved the milestone of producing more than 14 million helmets in a single year. Being the industry leader, Studds continues to set benchmarks in product quality and innovation.About D'Art DesignD'Art Design, a disruptor in the retail design industry, has accomplished breathtaking success in developing aesthetically pleasing as well as highly functional retail interiors. Acting as a catalyst for global retail brands, the firm has completely revolutionized the concept of retail transformation through its diverse spectrum of advanced retail rollout services. The firm recently executed #ProjectBlue, a strategic and successful retail transformation work for Crompton.

Flagship Store By D'art Design

