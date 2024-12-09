Shailene Woodley to Make Broadway Debut in ‘Cult of Love’ at Helen Hayes Theatre

ASHBURN, DC, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Broadway will feature Shailene Woodley in her debut role in the play ‘Cult of Love’ at the Helen Hayes Theatre. Written by acclaimed playwright Leslye Headland, this highly anticipated production is set to captivate audiences with its powerful storytelling and mesmerizing music.

Shailene Woodley, known for her roles in films such as ‘The Fault in Our Stars’ and ‘Big Little Lies,’ will portray the lead character in ‘Cult of Love.’ The play follows the story of a young woman entangled in a dangerous cult, struggling to break free from its grip. Woodley's versatility and Headland’s gripping writing are expected to deliver a compelling theatrical experience.

‘Cult of Love’ combines dramatic elements with music, adding depth to the narrative. The production explores themes of influence, personal struggle, and the search for identity. With its intimate setting at the Helen Hayes Theatre, audiences will be fully immersed in the play's powerful message.

Tickets for ‘Cult of Love’ are now available. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the official Broadway website.

