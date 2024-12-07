Denzel Washington to Star in Broadway Revival of ‘Othello’ at Barrymore Theatre

Denzel Washington headlines the Broadway revival of 'Othello' at Barrymore Theatre, promising a stellar performance

ASHBURN, DC, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated Broadway revival of William Shakespeare’s ‘Othello’ is set to hit the stage at the Barrymore Theatre, with none other than Academy Award-winning actor Denzel Washington in the lead role. This production marks Washington’s return to the Broadway stage after a 10-year hiatus, and fans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to see him in this iconic role.

Directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, this production of ‘Othello’ promises to be a powerful and gripping rendition of the classic tragedy. Washington will be joined by a talented cast, including Tony Award nominee David Oyelowo as the manipulative Iago and Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo as the innocent Desdemona. With such a stellar lineup, this production is sure to be a must-see for theater enthusiasts and fans of Washington alike.

In ‘Othello’, Washington will bring to life the complex and tormented character of Othello, a general in the Venetian army who falls victim to the manipulations of his trusted advisor, Iago. As the story unfolds, audiences will witness the destructive power of jealousy and the devastating consequences it can have on relationships. With Washington’s undeniable talent and stage presence, this production is sure to be a captivating and unforgettable experience.

