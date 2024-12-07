Modern Classic by Cheng Seok Hwa Wins Iron in A' Interior Design Awards

Modern Classic

Cheng Seok Hwa's Elegant Residential Apartment Design Recognized for Excellence by Prestigious A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Cheng Seok Hwa as a winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category for the exceptional work titled "Modern Classic." This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of Cheng Seok Hwa's contribution to the interior design industry, acknowledging the project's innovative approach and outstanding execution.Cheng Seok Hwa's "Modern Classic" design resonates with current trends in the interior design industry, showcasing a masterful blend of elegance and functionality. The project's success in the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award demonstrates its relevance to industry professionals and potential clients seeking inspired, well-crafted living spaces that enhance daily life.The "Modern Classic" residential apartment design by Cheng Seok Hwa stands out for its thoughtful use of color, lighting, and materials. The cream-white color scheme applied to walls and furniture, combined with LED lighting, enhances the visual appeal of the curved arch ceilings, creating a gentle and inviting atmosphere. The strategic incorporation of natural marble in the living area, TV cabinet, and kitchen elevates the design's elegance, with subtle veining patterns adding visual interest without overpowering the space.Winning the Iron A' Design Award for "Modern Classic" serves as a testament to Cheng Seok Hwa's dedication to pushing the boundaries of interior design. This recognition is expected to inspire the designer to continue exploring innovative approaches and refined aesthetics in future projects, further contributing to the advancement of the interior design industry and setting new standards for residential apartment design.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning "Modern Classic" design by Cheng Seok Hwa at:About Cheng Seok HwaBelle Cheng is a talented and innovative interior designer known for transforming spaces into captivating environments that seamlessly blend functionality with aesthetic appeal. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for design, she brings creativity and expertise to every project, ensuring each client's unique vision is brought to life. Committed to delivering exceptional results, she approaches each project with professionalism, integrity, and a dedication to exceeding client expectations.About Meraki DesignMeraki Design is where design meets comfort, and spaces transform into breathtaking reflections of unique style and personality. With a belief that every space has a story waiting to be told, their mission is to help craft that narrative. The team of experienced interior designers at Meraki Design has a keen eye for detail and a passion for creativity, dedicated to bringing clients' visions to life.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The Iron A' Design Award winning works in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category are evaluated based on criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection excellence, functional layout design, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, and sustainable design practices.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected competition that promotes excellence in design and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, including visionaries, leading interior design agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands, the award provides an opportunity for entrants to showcase their creativity and gain international recognition. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel consisting of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is an international and juried design competition open to entries from all countries, driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://residentialinteriorawards.com

