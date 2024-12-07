Blue Lagoon Iceland by Zu Hao Zhang - K Laser Design Lab Wins Iron A' Design Award in Packaging Design Category

Blue Lagoon Iceland

Innovative Packaging Design Inspired by Iceland's Timeless Landscape Earns International Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Zu Hao Zhang - K Laser Design Lab as a winner in the Packaging Design category for their exceptional work titled "Blue Lagoon Iceland." This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the A' Packaging Design Award within the packaging industry and positions it as a sought-after accolade for designers and brands alike.The award-winning Blue Lagoon Iceland packaging design showcases the perfect marriage of sustainability and modern aesthetics, capturing the essence of Iceland's iconic landscape through the fluidity of watercolors. By integrating transparent holographic base material with a Fresnel lens effect, the packaging enhances depth and creates a pearlescent shimmering reminiscent of the tranquil azure waters and mineral-rich surroundings. This innovative approach aligns with current trends in the packaging industry, offering practical benefits for users while advancing industry standards and practices.What sets Blue Lagoon Iceland apart is its seamless blend of functionality and aesthetics. The packaging's unique features, such as the Fresnel lens effect achieved through the application of holographic transfer film to the paper stock, result in a fully recyclable and visually striking design. The layered watercolor graphics, printed using CMYK and white ink, add depth and dimension, creating a cohesive visual narrative that transports users to the captivating Icelandic landscape.This recognition from the A' Packaging Design Award serves as a testament to Zu Hao Zhang - K Laser Design Lab's commitment to innovation and excellence. The award not only validates their design prowess but also inspires the team to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new possibilities in the realm of packaging design. By setting a high standard, Blue Lagoon Iceland has the potential to influence future trends and inspire other designers and brands to prioritize sustainability and creativity in their packaging solutions.Blue Lagoon Iceland was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of a talented team. Creative Director Curtis Ju, Designer ZuHao Zhang, and Photographer ZuHao Zhang worked together seamlessly to create this award-winning packaging design.Interested parties may learn more about the Blue Lagoon Iceland packaging design at:About Zu Hao Zhang - K Laser Design LabZu Hao Zhang is the Director of K Laser Design Lab, a creative studio based in Taiwan. With a vision of "Transforming holographic experiments into surreal visual inspirations," Zu Hao Zhang collaborates with a team of innovative minds and collaborators to explore the endless possibilities in the universe of holography. Over the years, their work has been featured in various publications, including Behance Moodboard, Victionary PALETTE mini 08, Paris Packaging Week, Packaging of the World, and World Brand Design Society.About K LASER Design Lab.K LASER Design Lab. is a team of creative minds, innovators, and collaborators born in 2018. Their mission is to transform holographic experiments into surreal visual inspirations by collaborating with creatives and brands to explore the endless possibilities in the universe of holography. Supported by K Laser, the world's leading holographic technology innovator, the Design Lab. team continues to challenge, experiment, and breakthrough unexpected visual integration. Their work has been featured in various publications, including Behance Moodboard, Victionary PALETTE mini 08, Paris Packaging Week, Packaging of the World, and World Brand Design Society.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. This acknowledgment is reserved for works demonstrating a solid understanding of design principles and creativity in their execution. Recipients of the Iron A' Design Award are recognized for their practical innovations and contributions to the packaging industry, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The award-winning designs showcase the skill, specialization, and creative capacity of their creators in addressing real-world challenges through thoughtful design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional packaging designs from innovative designers, forward-thinking agencies, leading manufacturers, and influential brands. This esteemed award provides a platform for entrants to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and be acknowledged for their outstanding packaging design capabilities. By participating in the A' Design Award for Packaging, designers and brands have the opportunity to have their packaging design excellence recognized on an international stage, contributing to the advancement of the packaging industry and inspiring future trends. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design. By recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements in packaging design, the award aims to motivate designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at https://packaging-awards.com

