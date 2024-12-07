Journey To Fun by Seevinck Baade Miller Seear Douglas Wins Iron in A' Graphics Industry Awards

Journey To Fun

Innovative Hospital Wayfinding System Recognized for Transforming Patient Experience through Playful Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized accolade in the field of graphic design, has announced Journey To Fun by Seevinck Baade Miller Seear Douglas as the recipient of the Iron A' Design Award in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Journey To Fun's innovative approach to hospital wayfinding, which seamlessly incorporates playground games and visually engaging elements to enhance the patient experience.Journey To Fun's recognition by the A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award underscores its relevance to the healthcare industry and the potential impact it can have on patients and their families. By integrating playful design elements into the wayfinding system, Journey To Fun addresses the unique challenges faced by children's hospitals, creating a more welcoming and engaging environment that helps alleviate stress and anxiety associated with medical visits.What sets Journey To Fun apart is its creative fusion of wayfinding functionality with the joyful spirit of playground games. The design features colorful parrot characters, each associated with a specific service, guiding patients and visitors through the hospital using vibrant feather trails reminiscent of hopscotch. These playful elements not only make navigation more intuitive but also encourage physical engagement and provide a much-needed distraction from the clinical setting.The Iron A' Design Award for Journey To Fun serves as a testament to Seevinck Baade Miller Seear Douglas's commitment to pushing the boundaries of hospital wayfinding design. This recognition is expected to inspire further exploration and innovation in the field, as designers and healthcare institutions seek to create more patient-centric environments that prioritize well-being and positive experiences. The award also motivates the Seevinck Baade Miller Seear Douglas team to continue their pursuit of design excellence and meaningful impact in the healthcare sector.Team MembersJourney To Fun was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of a talented interdisciplinary team. Chief Investigator and Designer Jen Seevinck led the creative vision, while Artist Kirsten Baade contributed her artistic expertise. Chief Investigator Evonne Miller, along with Investigators Gillian Ridsdale, Matthew Douglas, and Lynne Seear, provided valuable insights and support throughout the project. The collective expertise of Seevinck Baade Miller Seear Douglas was instrumental in the successful realization of this innovative wayfinding system.Interested parties may learn more at:About Seevinck Baade Miller Seear DouglasSeevinck Baade Miller Seear Douglas is an interdisciplinary team based in Australia that combines the creative and research expertise of the QUT Design Lab with the curatorial and health communication specialists from the Queensland Children's Hospital. This collaborative approach reflects the QUT Design Lab's commitment to fostering collaboration among designers, thinkers, and innovators from diverse fields. By leveraging creative research, prototypes, human-centered design, and critical design processes, Seevinck Baade Miller Seear Douglas partners with community, government, and industry stakeholders to drive meaningful change across various domains, including healthcare co-design, citizen science visualization, robotics, transport, and wayfinding design.About QUT Design LabThe QUT Design Lab at Queensland University of Technology serves as a catalyst for new thinking, fostering collaboration among designers, thinkers, and innovators from diverse disciplines. With a mission of 'Change by Design,' the QUT Design Lab transforms concepts into tangible artifacts, images, experiences, and interactions that stimulate, provoke, and empower students and partners to create positive, inclusive, and ethical futures. Through creative research, prototypes, human-centered design, and critical design processes, the QUT Design Lab collaborates with community, government, and industry partners to drive meaningful change across various domains, from healthcare co-design to citizen science visualization, robotics, transport, and wayfinding design.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award recognizes designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards . Recipients of this award demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles and showcase creativity in their execution. The Iron A' Design Award acknowledges practical innovations and contributions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. Winning designs are selected through a blind peer-review process, where a world-class jury panel of design professionals, graphic industry experts, journalists, and academics evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria.About A' Design AwardThe A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award is a prestigious competition that recognizes exceptional creativity and design capabilities in the graphic design and visual communication industries. Participants include visionary graphic designers, pioneering design agencies, progressive companies, leading brands, and influential figures who contribute to the advancement of the field and inspire future trends. The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition, organized across all industries since 2008, now in its 16th year. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the transformative power of good design. Interested individuals can explore the A' Design Awards, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://goldengraphicawards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.