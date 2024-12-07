PHILIPPINES, December 7 - Press Release

December 5, 2024 CHIZ LEADS SIGNING OF MILESTONE CNA WITH SENATE EMPLOYEES' UNION Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero led the signing of the four-year Collective Negotiation Agreement (CNA) between the Senate and its employees' union, the Sandigan ng mga Empleyadong Nagkakaisa sa Adhikain ng Demokratikong Organisayon (SENADO). The Senate President was joined by Senate Secretary Renato Bantug, SENADO president Rosella Eugenio and the officers of the union for signing of the 2024-2028 CNA held at the Session Hall on Thursday, December 5, 2024. According to SENADO, the new CNA affirms the Senate's recognition of employee rights and the promotion of their welfare. In his brief remarks during the ceremonial signing, Escudero paid tribute to the employees of the Senate of the Philippines for being "the wind beneath our wings" and for making the Senators, as the face of the Senate, look good. "Pinapagwapo't pinapaganda niyo sila sa trabahong ginagawa ninyo dahil hindi naman nilang kayang gawin nang nag-iisa ang lahat ng trabahong iniatas sa amin o inaaatas namin sa kanila. Malaking bahagi nun ay kayo ang gumaganap, kayo ang gumagawa at kayo ang tunay na nagtatrabaho nang mas mahaba pa ang oras kaysa sa amin," Escudero said. "At pinili ko na dito tayo sa Session Hall magkaroon ng ganitong uri ng seremonya upang bigyan kayo ng pagpapahalaga dahil dito namin ginagampanan ang aming tungkulin, nasa likod man kayo ng mga ilaw, nasa likod man kayo ng mga camera, bahagi kayo ng mahalagang trabahong ginagampanan ng Senado sa pagbalangkas ng mga batas na makabuluhan sa ating mga kababayan," he said. Among the highlights of the CNA is the recognition given to both casual and contractual employees who have been working at the Senate for years but whose status remain unchanged. The concerned employees will now be granted step increments in their salaries--increases previously enjoyed only by their permanent counterparts. A merit selection and promotion system will also be instituted under the new CNA to ensure the professional growth of the employees by adhering to the principles of merit, fitness and equality in appointments and promotions. "Ang merit and promotion system ay looking inward. Tinitignan sa loob kung sino nga ba ang may kapasidad, may kayang gawin 'yung nabakanteng pwesto mula sa loob mismo, permanente man o casual. Ang layunin nito ay simple: Nakakasama naman talaga ng loob na 'yung papalit doon sa boss mo dati ay taga-labas na mas alam mo pa ang trabaho kaysa sa kanya," the Senate chief said. Citing his experience in local government as the former Governor of Sorsogon, Escudero noted how employees are stuck at their current positions for years without any hope for being promoted simply because there is no movement at the top. "At may nadiskubre akong benepisyo sa ganyang uri ng paniniwala at polisiya nung ako'y nag-gobernador. Kapag kumuha ka ng galing sa loob na ipo-promote mo, mas maraming liligaya dahil aangat correspondingly 'yung mga nasa baba niya," he said. Escudero has sought the help of the National College of Public Administration and Governance of the University of the Philippines in rationalizing the positions of each and every office in the Senate. "Dapat isaayos 'yun sa isang simpleng layunin: sinumang papasok sa pinakamababang pwesto sa Senado dapat meron siyang pwedeng daanan para marating ang pinakamataas na pwestong permanente sa Senado at 'yan ay ang Deputy Secretary General," Escudero said. "Hindi pu-pwedeng walang daan patungo doon ang sinumang magsisimula sa baba. Kung siya'y magsisikap, kung siya'y kwalipikado at taglay ang mga katangian para panghawakan anumang mataas na pwestong pinanghahawakan niya sa pangkasalukuyan," he added.

