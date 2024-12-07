PHILIPPINES, December 7 - Press Release

December 6, 2024 Bato supports confirmation of 15 AFP officials, reiterates solidarity against destab Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa expressed his support for the confirmation of the ad interim appointment and nomination of fifteen generals and flag officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines as he reiterated the importance of the military's solidarity against destabilizers. The former chief of the Philippine National Police acknowledged that the progression of officers is not easy, as soldiers' lives are always at risk as they perform their sworn duty to protect the nation and the people against enemies of democracy, as well as those who threaten our national sovereignty and territorial integrity. "Ang buhay ng bawat sundalo ay may kalakip na panganib sa kanyang tinatahak na landas. Kabalikat niya ang panalangin na ang mga hamon ng paglilingkod ay matagumpay na magbunga ng kapayapaan, at sanggalang sa kapahamakan. Nasa puso niya ang mataimtim na pananalig sa patnubay at pag-aaruga ng Poong Maykapal sa lahat ng pagsubok at dusa," the senator added. He also said that he unites himself to the "worthy endeavors of our officers in sacrificing their lives for our country, as we all enjoy the freedom and prosperity as a sovereign nation." The 15 generals and flag officers who were confirmed by the CA are: Bob Apostol - Brigadier General; Hubert Acierto - Brigadier General; Rosendo Abad Jr. - Brigadier General; Raul Tangco - Brigadier General (Reserve); Ronald Jess Alcudia - Brigadier General; Joseph Archog - Brigadier General; Adonis Ariel Orio - Major General; Juario Marayag - Rear Admiral; Jose Ma. Ambrosio Ezpeleta - Vice Admiral; Florante Gagua - Rear Admiral; Michael Logico - Brigadier General; Jose Ambrosio Rustia - Brigadier General; Ferdinand Barandon - Brigadier General; Joseph Norwin Pasamonte - Major General; and Alan Javier - Rear Admiral. During the committee deliberation, the Mindanaoan Senator asked Lieutenant General Ferdinand Barandon, commander of the AFP Intelligence Command, if they have monitored any destabilization effort against the government, to which Barandon answered in the negative. Dela Rosa then reminded the officials of the AFP to stand united against any destabilization efforts. "It behooves upon the leadership of the Armed Forces to maintain solidarity. United Armed Forces. Siguruhin niyo na hindi kayo ma-penetrate diyan ng destabilizers or what. Kung meron mang destabilizer, siguruhin niyong magkaisa kayo. Hindi 'yung hati-hati kayo para walang giyera," the lawmaker said.

