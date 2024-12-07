Governor Newsom announces appointments 12.6.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Clint Kellum, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director at the California Department of Cannabis Control. Kellum has served as the Chief Deputy Executive Director at California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank since 2021. He held multiple positions at the Department of Finance from 2011 to 2021 including Assistant Program Budget Manager from 2017 to 2021 and Principal Program Budget Analyst II/III from 2013 to 2017. Kellum held multiple positions with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2008 to 2011, including Staff Services Manager I in 2011 and Associate Budget Analyst and Staff Services Analyst from 2008 to 2010. He was a Financial Advisor at Morgan Stanley from 2006 to 2007. Kellum earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $194,652. Kellum is registered without party preference.

Yvonne Dorantes, of Sacramento, has been appointed Assistant Deputy Director, Legislative and Government Affairs at the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. Dorantes has been the Assistant Deputy Director, Board and Bureau Relations at the California Department of Consumer Affairs since 2022. She held several positions at the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services from 2018 to 2022, including Senior Emergency Services Coordinator in 2022, Policy Analyst from 2019 to 2022, and Executive Fellow from 2018 to 2019. Dorantes was a Program Coordinator/District Assistant at the Office of Assemblymember Anna M. Caballero in 2018. She was a College Advisor at the University of California, Berkeley Pre-College TRIO Programs from 2015 to 2018. Dorantes was a Fellow at the Office of Assemblymember Rudy Salas in 2016. She received her Bachelor of the Arts degree in Political Science from the University of California, Berkeley. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $131,328. Dorantes is a Democrat.

Robert Koji Kumpulainien, of Fair Oaks, has been appointed Deputy Director of Service Innovation at the Office of Data and Innovation. Kumpulainien has been State Web Services Manager at the Department of Technology since 2023, where he was previously Web Consulting Manager from 2020 to 2023. He held multiple positions at the Franchise Tax Board from 2010 to 2020, including Information Technology Supervisor II, Senior Information Systems Analyst, and Information Systems Analyst. Kumpulainien earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Management Information Systems from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $176,004. Kumpulainien is a Democrat.

Jarrett Krumrei, of Sacramento, has been appointed Lead Product Manager at the Office of Data and Innovation. Krumrei has been Manager of Planning and Product Management at the California Department of Technology since 2023, where he was previously Senior Product Lead from 2021 to 2023. He was Senior Product Operations Specialist at Block from 2016 to 2018. Krumrei was Product Operations Specialist at Stride Health from 2015 to 2016. He was a Partner Operations Specialist at Google from 2013 to 2015. Krumrei earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Economics and Psychology from the University of California, Santa Barbara. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $162,000. Krumrei is registered without party preference.