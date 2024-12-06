Justice Department Statements on U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit Ruling in TikTok, et al. v. Garland

The Justice Department issued the following statements from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco on today’s ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in TikTok, et al. v. Garland:

“Today’s decision is an important step in blocking the Chinese government from weaponizing TikTok to collect sensitive information about millions of Americans, to covertly manipulate the content delivered to American audiences, and to undermine our national security,” said Attorney General Garland. “As the D.C. Circuit recognized, this Act protects the national security of the United States in a manner that is consistent with the Constitution. The Justice Department is committed to defending Americans’ sensitive data from authoritarian regimes that seek to exploit companies under their control.”

“We welcome today’s decision,” said Deputy Attorney General Monaco. “This ruling confirms that the law Congress passed — and the Justice Department’s work to defend it — have never been about restricting free speech but rather breaking the ties that bind TikTok to the regime in Beijing. This law protects Americans from the national security risks posed by the current ownership of TikTok in a manner that is consistent with the Constitution.”