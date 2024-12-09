Stein Entertainment Unveils Major Film and Documentary Projects as Production Expands

Craig Herskowitz and Stein with Skye Ostreicher of the Political Personality Stein client Matthew David Cippaghila Mark Levine Fundraiser. Mark Levine with Stein and his mother Felicia Stein. Louis Freeh's book My FBI: Bringing Down the Mafia, Investigating Bill Clinton, and Fighting the War on Terror Stein and Council Member Keith Powers. Powers is a current candidate for Manhattan Borough President.

Stein Entertainment, a powerhouse management and content production company, is cementing its position in the entertainment industry with exciting new ventures

Our work is about more than entertainment, it’s about telling stories that matter.” — Todd “TJ” Stein

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stein Entertainment recently celebrated several client bookings in critically acclaimed television series and high-profile commercial projects. Alexander Cole and Krystian Bester secured roles in CBS’s FBI, while Peter Angelinas appeared on The Equalizer. Bibb Bailey filmed a co-star role on NBC’s Law & Order, adding another highlight to the company’s roster of achievements. In the commercial space, Aaron Kaplan charms audiences in a nationwide campaign for KitchenAid.Matt Cippaghila recently delivered a standout performance in a gripping episode of Blue Bloods. Known for his versatility, he has built an impressive portfolio with roles on Law & Order, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and a recurring role on Godfather of Harlem. “Matt’s unwavering commitment to his craft and his willingness to go above and beyond make him an invaluable client. I’m proud of his success,” shared Stein. Jordan Avery, another success story, has been recurring on a high-profile Apple TV limited series, further highlighting the caliber of talent represented by Stein Entertainment.The company is also generating buzz for its feature film project, The Final Fight, currently in development. Based on a true story, the film explores themes of familial redemption, elder abuse, and systemic corruption. The screenplay draws inspiration from Marvin Stein’s life, as chronicled in John Leland’s New York Times cover story, “ The Fight of This Old Boxer’s Life Was With His Own Family .” Casting Director Barbie Block has added to the exciting project with her wish list for two pivotal roles, further underscoring the project’s industry momentum.Complementing the film, is a documentary about Marvin Stein, a fitness industry pioneer and owner of the iconic Shelton Health Club. The documentary delves into Marvin’s groundbreaking contributions to modern fitness and his club’s role in Operation UNIRAC, a vital FBI initiative. During this operation, Louis Freeh went undercover, posing as a corrupt lawyer, with the Shelton Health Club serving as a pivotal location. These events were detailed in a 1993 Vanity Fair article and Freeh’s book, My FBI: Bringing Down the Mafia , Investigating Bill Clinton, and Fighting the War on Terror.Stein’s influence extends beyond the screen, recently he hosted fundraisers for prominent political leaders, including Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine and Council Member Keith Powers, demonstrating his commitment to community engagement.Stein Entertainment is a management company dedicated to fostering creative talent and delivering compelling stories to audiences. With a focus on innovation, the company continues to expand its influence across television, film, and community engagement.

