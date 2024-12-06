Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. November 12, 2024 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ("Allarity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ALLR) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between May 17, 2022, and July 19, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Allarity investors have until November 12, 2024 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case.

The Complaint asserts that, throughout the Class Period, the Defendants issued materially false and misleading statements concerning the Company’s business practices, operations, and adherence to compliance policies. Specifically, it contends that the Defendants inflated the ongoing regulatory prospects of the Dovitinib NDA and engaged in illegal, illicit, or otherwise improper conduct related to the Dovitinib NDA and/or the Dovitinib-DRP PMA, involving Allarity and three of its former officers. This misconduct exposed the Company to heightened risks of regulatory and governmental scrutiny, enforcement actions, and significant legal, financial, and reputational damages. Following the disclosure that Allarity was under investigation for wrongdoing related to the Dovitinib NDA and/or Dovitinib-DRP PMA, the Company downplayed the likelihood of an enforcement action resulting from the investigation. As a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading throughout the relevant period.

