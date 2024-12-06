YourUpdateTV Speaks with Michelle Yates from OnePack Plan™ by PetPartners

Michelle Yates, EVP of Business Development at OnePack Plan by PetPartners Discusses Why Pet Insurance is the Workplace Benefit Keeping Pets Healthy and Pet Parents Happy

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With pets playing a bigger role in our lives, pet insurance is quickly becoming one of the most requested perks in the workplace. Recently, Michelle Yates, EVP of Business Development at OnePack Plan by PetPartners participated in a nationwide satellite media tour, in partnership with D S Simon Media, to discuss pet insurance and its impact on employees’ well-being.

With 76% of employees not offered pet insurance through their employers, and 88% of pet parents expressing interest in the benefit, OnePack Plan by PetPartners is stepping in to bridge the gap. Offering pet insurance just like other voluntary benefits such as medical or dental coverage, employees are empowered to provide their pets with the best care possible—simultaneously improving their own well-being and work productivity.

Similar to other voluntary benefits, pet insurance helps pet parents navigate the financial obstacles of veterinary care, providing peace of mind and financial security to employees.

According to a recent OnePack Plan by PetPartners survey:

60% of pet parents have had to postpone or skip a vet visit due to financial constraints.

Over half of pet parents would prioritize pet insurance over traditional wellness programs or office snacks.

More than 50% of employees without pets said the inclusion of pet insurance would make them consider adopting one.



Pet insurance isn’t just about helping pet owners, it’s about giving employees peace of mind and the financial security they need to care for their furry family members, ultimately leading to a healthier, happier, and more focused workforce.

OnePack Plan by PetPartners allows employers to offer this much-requested perk as part of their voluntary benefits package, reducing stress and providing peace of mind and financial security among pet parents. Employees can rest easy knowing their pets' well-being is covered.

For more information, visit OnePackPlan.PetPartners.com

About OnePack Plan by PetPartners

OnePack Plan by PetPartners provides an employer-based group pet insurance offering, covering both cats and dogs, with options for accident or accident and illness coverage. Policies are administered by PetPartners, Inc., an Independence Pet Group company, and underwritten by Independence American Insurance Company.

